Seahawks Ex-1,000-Yard RB Considers Surprising NFL Exit to Return to College Football

Not only are the Seattle Seahawks battling opposing NFL teams for players, but the franchise now may need to fight off college football programs. A current Seahawks playmaker is considering a surprising return to college football.

Here’s where things get interesting.

Seahawks running back Anthony Hankerson is among a group of current NFL players who a Louisiana court granted temporary relief amid NCAA rules prohibiting athletes from returning to college football after signing professional deals. This would seemingly allow Hankerson to return to college football despite signing with the Seahawks.

“A group of former college football players who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in Louisiana were granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge that allows them to enter the transfer portal even though some are currently on NFL rosters,” Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote in an August 19, 2026, story titled, “Judge rules some NFL players can enter the transfer portal, return to college football in 2026.”

“The TRO was granted Wednesday and follows a recent ruling by a judge in Colorado that granted players from the high school class of 2022 a fifth season of eligibility. The NCAA, which is appealing the Colorado decision, announced earlier this year that college athletes now have a five-year eligibility clock.”

The Seahawks Are Now Fighting College Football Teams for Players

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The line between the NFL and college football continues to get blurry, especially in the new NIL era. If current NFL players are able to return to college football, this makes decisions even more interesting ahead of the August 30, deadline for team’s to finalize their 53-man roster.

The Seahawks signed Hankerson following the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener. Hankerson posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Oregon State.

Amid some of the Seahawks running back injury concerns, Hankerson is fighting to make the team’s final roster. Hankerson’s best season came in 2024 when the running back posted 232 carries for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns at Oregon State.

Seahawks News: RB Anthony Hankerson Is Among Players Who ‘Expressed an Interest in Being Released From NFL Contracts’

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While the news sounds alarming, Hankerson is unlikely to leave the Seahawks to enter the college football transfer portal. The ruling leaves the door open for a potential return to college football if Hankerson does not make Seattle’s final roster.

Yet, Hankerson’s attorney Ryan Downton revealed that the running back is among the NFL players who “have expressed an interest in being released from their NFL contracts.”

“The list of plaintiffs includes 16 football players, several who signed with NFL teams and participated in training camps earlier this month,” ESPN’s Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel detailed in an August 19, story titled, “Ex-Ole Miss starters granted restraining order for 5th year.”

“Three of the players — Wright, Williams and former Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson — are currently listed on NFL rosters for the Browns, Cardinals and Seahawks, respectively,” Murphy and Thamel added.

“Those players have expressed an interest in being released from their NFL contracts, according to attorney Ryan Downton, and if their NFL teams release them by Sept. 1 they will be allowed to join a college roster under the restraining order.”

Hankerson would need to find a college football program willing to sign the running back just weeks before the start of the season.