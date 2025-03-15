Cooper Kupp’s Viral 7-Word Message as Seahawks Find DK Metcalf Replacement

The Seattle Seahawks just made a major move to help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the team plucked Cooper Kupp away from Southern California to return the playmaker to his home state. Seattle is signing the Yakima, Wash., native to a three-year, $45 million contract, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

After months of NFL rumors, Kupp became available after the Los Angeles Rams released the wideout during free agency. The newest Seahawks receiver quickly took to X to express his excitement to return to Washington.

“Washington back across my chest,” Kupp exclaimed in a March 14, 2025, message on X. “Let’s go!!!!!”

Prior to helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Kupp was a standout college football receiver at Eastern Washington. Less than two hours after posting, Kupp’s message approached two million views and had 3,000 reposts along with 21,000 likes.

Here’s what you need to know about the Seahawks newest star receiver.

Can Cooper Kupp Help the Seahawks Replace DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett?

Time will tell if Kupp will be able to help replace some of the production lost by Metcalf and Lockett. Kupp posted 67 catches for 710 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 appearances for the Rams in 2024.

The biggest question is Kupp’s availability as the veteran missed five games with injuries in 2024. By comparison, Metcalf had 66 receptions for 992 yards and a career-low five touchdowns in 15 contests last season.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted the team did not desire to move on from Metcalf. Yet, the Seattle exec indicated Metcalf was pushing for a trade as well as a new deal.

“We weren’t interested in trading DK, and just over several conversations, it was just evident that he did want to be traded,” Schneider noted on March 13, during his weekly radio show with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob.”

“… Both Geno and DK, these are business decisions. … It just was evident with DK that (this was) from a business standpoint – and he made that evident like, ‘Hey, it’s time to move.’”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Reaction to Seahawks Signing Cooper Kupp Is Excitement

One person who appears thrilled with the move is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks star wideout took to both Instagram and X to express excitement about his newest teammate.

“Let’s runnnn it up,” Smith-Njigba said posting a video of himself dancing to his Instagram Story after the Kupp signing.

“Cooooooooooooppppp,” Smith-Njigba noted in a March 14, message on X.



How Does Cooper Kupp Fit Alongside Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

The move has sparked debate on social media with some analysts suggesting Kupp and Smith-Njigba share redundant traits. Yet, others point out that Smith-Njigba played a particular role as a result of being teammates with Metcalf.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba played primarily in the slot because they had DK Metcalf,” Football Guys’ Dave Kluge explained in a March 14, post on X. “There are obviously overlapping traits between Cooper Kupp and JSN. But JSN has the elasticity to move out wide where he can get more valuable targets in Klint Kubiak’s offense.

“This is good for JSN.”