Seahawks Pair $33 Million Move on Ex-Super Bowl Champ With DK Metcalf Trade

The Seattle Seahawks have made a series of surprising moves in recent days, but the franchise is retaining at least one of the team’s key players. Hours before news broke about the blockbuster DK Metcalf deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks re-signed linebacker Ernest Jones to a three-year, $33 million contract extension days before free agency is set to get underway.

The move prevents Jones from hitting the NFL free agent market.

“Sources: LB Ernest Jones IV and the Seahawks agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $33M with $15M guaranteed, keeping him with Seattle,” Rapoport detailed in a March 9, 2025, message on X. “Jones, who was traded twice in the past year, has found a home in a deal done by @agentturner1 & @Agentbutler1 of @Agency1AMG.”

After being traded by the Los Angeles Rams just before the mid-season mark, Jones posted 94 tackles, 2 quarterback hits and .5 sacks in 10 starts for the Seahawks in 2024. Jones was part of the Rams squad who won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones Had Offseason Surgery Prior to Signing New $33 Million Contract

Seahawks fans will be keeping an eye on Jones’ health after it was revealed that the defender had offseason knee surgery. The early indications are it was a minor procedure.

“He just had a little cleanup after the season,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said during his weekly radio show on March 6, with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob.” “Not much of a big deal. He’s here. He’s working with (our training staff). He’s here getting ready.

“And we continue to have conversations with his representatives, and hopefully we can knock this out pretty soon.”

Jones’ agent Ira Turner confirmed the surgery on social media. Yet, Turner was quick to add that the procedure was “the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade.”

“This news of surgery makes it seem like a bad thing,” Turner noted in a March 5, post on X. “It’s the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade to Seattle. The doctors fixed a knee issue he’s had for more than a year and he’ll be healthy going forward.”

The Seahawks Lowered the Team’s Asking Price for DK Metcalf Trade

Seahawks fans should expect more moves in the coming days. After trading Metcalf and Geno Smith, Seattle now has more than $68 million in cap space, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

Trading Metcalf was not just about creating cap space for 2025. Metcalf inked a lucrative $150 million new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Yet, the Seahawks only landed a second-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for Metcalf, far below the front office’s reported asking price. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini originally reported that Seattle was seeking first- and third-round draft picks for Metcalf before ultimately lowering the team’s price.

“The Seahawks’ asking price for WR DK Metcalf has lowered, per sources,” Russini said in a March 9, post on X just before news broke about the blockbuster trade. “Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver. Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year.”