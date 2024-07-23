Ex-Seahawks 6-Foot-6 Quarterback Signs With Packers: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jacob Eason is once again on the move as the veteran signed with the Green Bay Packers. The signing comes as starting quarterback Jordan Love is not practicing with the team as the signal-caller seeks a new contract.

“The Packers have brought back QB Jacob Eason. Not a sign anything’s slowed with Jordan Love,” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky detailed in a July 23, 2024, message on X. “They just decided they needed a 3rd QB for practice until the deal is done. Eason, the former 4th-round pick, was here on tryout at rookie minicamp in May. LS Peter Bowden released.”

Fans in the Pacific Northwest are familiar with Eason from his standout collegiate season with the Washington Huskies in 2019. The Seahawks claimed Eason off waivers after the quarterback was released by the Indianapolis Colts in October 2021. Less than one year later, Seattle released Eason in August 2022.

Ex-Seahawks QB Jacob Eason Was a 5-Star High School Player

Eason entered the NFL with plenty of buzz after being a five-star recruit and No. 5 rated overall player in the country, per 247Sports. After spending his first two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Eason transferred to Washington.

Eason fell to the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft before the Colts snagged the quarterback. At 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, Eason had the prototypical size that NFL teams prefer.

The signal-caller never took a snap for the Seahawks during a regular-season game. It sounds like Eason faces an uphill battle to make the Packers roster unless Love’s standoff with Green Bay intensifies.

QB Geno Smith Enters Prove It Year With Seahawks in 2024: Insider

Geno Smith has solidified himself as the Seahawks starting quarterback, but all eyes are on new addition Sam Howell. Seattle also signed former XFL standout PJ Walker.

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar labeled Howell as a player to watch to potentially take over for Smith in 2025. Smith still has two seasons remaining on his current contract but will need to prove himself to new head coach Mike Macdonald to solidify his status beyond this year.

“This feels like a make-or-break year for Geno Smith, who turns 34 in October and has a 2025 cap hit of $38.5 million, projected to account for nearly 15 percent of the salary cap,” Dugar wrote in a July 17, story titled “Seattle Seahawks roster breakdown: One thought on Geno Smith and every position group.” “Smith played well in 2022, and although he wasn’t as statistically productive in 2023, there’s reason to believe he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback.

“He’ll need to prove it to this new coaching staff, though, because between age and price tag, something seemingly has to budge next season, meaning it’s likely Smith will either prove he’s more than a stopgap and be signed to a reworked deal, or he will be released in favor of someone like Sam Howell or another, younger option.”

For this season, it will be worth watching to see if Seattle hangs onto to Walker or brings in another developmental quarterback as the team’s QB3. We should see plenty of Howell in the preseason as the Seahawks rest Smith ahead of Week 1.