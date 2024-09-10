Marshawn Lynch Sends NSFW Message to Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald

The good thing about Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is that you never quite know when the star is going to pop up. Lynch randomly was on the Seahawks sideline giving head coach Mike Macdonald a brief shoulder massage during the team’s Week 1 matchup versus the Broncos.

Totally normal.

Apparently, Lynch also had a quote for Macdonald which the Seahawks coach could not repeat on his weekly radio show with Seattle Sport’s “Brock and Salk.” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle provided some context about the quote that Lynch said to Macdonald. The cleaned-up version is it involves running through opponents.



As Mike Macdonald explained on @SeattleSports, Marshawn Lynch is part of the current #Seahawks DNA. In particular, the "run through a motherf—ers face, then you don't have to worry about him no more" part. https://t.co/omstwJLp70 — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2024

Macdonald admitted that Lynch’s quote will be part of the “team DNA,” even if the coach has to change the verbiage.

“Personally, how are you not a huge fan of Marshawn Lynch?” Macdonald told Seattle Sports in the September 9, 2024, interview. “It’s funny, we talk about team DNA and who we want to be. There’s a quote that he’s said out there that I can’t repeat … Everyone else knows what I’m talking about, but that’s that’s part of our team DNA. He’s right in the thick of it.”

More context on Lynch’s mindset that he is now passing on to current Seahawks players.



Mike Macdonald said on @SeattleSports that there's a Marshawn Lynch quote he can't repeat on radio that's "part of our team DNA." … Gonna go out on a limb and guess it's this one:https://t.co/gsqdZK30AR — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2024

Marshawn Lynch on NSFW Advice: ‘People Ain’t Going to be Able to Take That Over & Over’

Marshawn always has a way of getting through the fluff. The Seahawks took Beast Mode’s advice leaning on star running back Ken Walker during the team’s Week 1 victory versus the Broncos.

Walker posted 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. There was also a second Walker touchdown that was negated because of a penalty.

As for Lynch’s quote, Beast Mode explained the thought process during a 2015 interview with CBS Sports’ “60 Minutes.”

“I think that’s when it just clicked in my mind that if you just run through somebody’s face, a lot of people ain’t going to be able to take that over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again,” Lynch said at the time, per Seahawks.com. “They’re just not going to want that.”

Now, we leave you 12s with Macdonald getting an in-game massage from Lynch.

