Pete Carroll Breaks Silence After Seahawks Firing

It was a weird exit for Pete Carroll from the Seattle Seahawks. Though it was termed differently at the time, it is clear that the most successful coach in franchise history was fired.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated that Carroll would step away from the sideline to embrace an “advisory” role. Yet, a quick glance at the Seahawks staff directory shows Carroll is nowhere to be found.

Carroll has also been radio silent since his final press conference with the Seahawks after news broke that the franchise was moving in a different direction. The legendary coach was not spotted at Seahawks training camp as the Mike Macdonald era officially began, something that likely would have happened if Carroll is truly still with the team in some capacity.

No matter how it happens, the truth is that the breaking up part is the hardest reality in any divorce, no matter how it happens. The Seahawks attempted to soften the blow of the firing by throwing in this “advisory” carrot, but there are no signs it actually happens.

After months of silence, Carroll just finished a round of interviews providing an update on his future and how he is spending his days.

Ex-Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Coaching Again: ‘I’m Not Really Desiring It at This Point’

Carroll revealed during an interview with KJR Seattle’s Dave “Softy” Mahler and Doug Baldwin that he recently visited the troops stationed in Kuwait along with former USC head coach Tim Floyd. As for coaching again, Carroll is not ready to return to the sideline just yet.

“I could coach tomorrow,” Carroll noted on August 20, 2024. “I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m ready to do all the activities I’m doing and feeling really good about it.

“I could [coach], but I’m not really desiring it at this point. This isn’t the coaching [hiring] season. We’ll see what happens. I’m not really waiting on it at all. I’m going ahead. I’ve got other things that I want to do that I’m excited about.”

Pete Carroll on Time Away From Football: ‘It’s to Get Thoughts Collected, Ideas & Creative Opportunities Connected’

It also sounds like Carroll is using the time away from the game to spend more time with his grandkids. Carroll revealed that he will be teaching a college class at USC. And yes, Carroll is still talking about “competing” just as he did as Hawks coach.

“It’s still competing,” Carroll said during an August 27,podcast interview on “Y-Option: College Football with Yogi Roth.” “It’s the same mentality about it. That has stayed true that you’re either competing or you’re not. That means that you’re seeing the moments come and you do everything you can. You immerse yourself into it as much as possible and draw as much from it and give as much to it.

“Really it’s the giving part of it that’s become even more true to my heart. I want to give in every way that I can. So, that’s what this time is for, I think. It’s to get thoughts collected, ideas and creative opportunities connected so that we can really do some amazing things. So, all of that is kind of driving what I’m doing day to day now.”

Carroll has traded in his coaching headset for competing against his grandkids at monopoly. This will not be shocking to the 12s that Carroll is still competing, even if it is no longer on the football field.

“I can’t get enough of my grandkids,” Carroll explained. “I just can’t get enough of them. I’ll do anything they [want]. I’m up at 5:40 this morning and we’re playing Star Wars Monopoly on the kitchen floor with my little guys. I couldn’t wait for them to wake me up.”