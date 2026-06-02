Seahawks Dealt Concerning News Amid Surprising Blockbuster Trade

The Seattle Seahawks‘ path to repeating as Super Bowl champions just got a lot more challenging. Seattle’s NFL West foes in Los Angeles made a move to shake up the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams landed star pass rusher Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns in a surprising move. Los Angeles has surged in the latest NFL odds to become the new Super Bowl favorite at +600, per DraftKings.

By comparison, the Seahawks are fourth at +1100 in the NFL odds to repeat as champions. Additionally, the Rams are now a +110 favorite to win the NFC West with the Seahawks a close second at +196.

Fans are headed for another epic battle in the NFC West.

The Rams Traded 3 Future NFL Draft Picks in Blockbuster Deal With Browns for Myles Garrett

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The Rams are banking on Garrett being the missing piece in the team’s quest to return to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles traded a first rounder (2027), second-round pick (2028) and a third-round selection (2029) as well as pass rusher Jared Verse to Cleveland in order to land Garrett.

The Rams are also inheriting Garrett’s expensive four-year, $160 million contract. Garrett’s current deal is slated to go through the 2030 season.

“When the Rams first approached us with the possibility of trading Myles, we remained convicted in our position, but as discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?” Browns general manager Andrew Berry detailed in a June 1, statement following the trade.

“In that framework, the decision became clear, although our emotions were muddled. We, and more importantly, our fans, have grown up with Myles, and he’s an enormous source of pride for our team. However, as we embark on a new era of Browns football with a young core and a replenished asset base, we felt this move was important to our transition.”

The Seahawks’ 1st Game vs. Rams Is on Christmas Day

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The Seahawks and Rams are heading towards a Christmas to remember. Seattle and Los Angeles’ first of two matchups of the upcoming NFL schedule is on December 25, at Lumen Field.

The Rams host the Seahawks on January 10, in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

“Rams not messing around when it comes to addressing the weakness that showed up in the two losses to the Seahawks,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar noted in a June 1, message on X. “Defense got a legit upgrade this offseason.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Super Bowl: ‘We Want to Run It Forward’

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Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald does not want to hear the team talk about defending as Super Bowl champions. Instead, the Seahawks are looking to “run it forward.”

“We’re using the term, we want to run it forward — ‘it’ meaning our process and who we are,” Macdonald said on May 26, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I think this is going to be … something that we’re going to talk about consistently. I don’t think it’s a one-and-done type of conversation.

“Really, it’s just how we talk about how we operate all the time. It’s something that we’re having conversations with our team and our units every day about who we want to be and how we want to do things, and this situation is no different.”