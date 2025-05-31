Seahawks Land 6-Foot-6, 307-Pounder in Latest NFL Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks are continuing to bolster the team’s roster as the franchise announced two moves. Seattle released defensive tackle DeMeco Roland in order to make room on the roster for another undrafted free agent.

The Seahawks signed former Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Anthony Campbell. Seattle is taking a chance on Campbell despite limited production over his last two seasons with Miami.

Campbell posted just one tackle in nine appearances during his two years playing for the Canes. The defender was more productive during his first two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. Campbell notched 13 tackles and a sack with Louisiana-Monroe in 2022.

The tackle offers size in the middle of the defensive line at 6-foot-6, 307 pounds. Campbell previously participated in the rookie minicamps with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted.

Jarran Reed on Seahawks OTA Practices: ‘The Intensity Is There’

Seattle is looking to build momentum through OTA practices this offseason. Veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed sees the team showing improvement months before the season begins.

“Man, it’s been a great week,” Reed said on May 30, 2025, per Seahawks.com. “Overall, I think this one of the best first weeks we have had as a team in the last few years I’ve been here.

“The intensity is there, the communication is there, the emphasis that the coaches are putting on the players has been showing on the field.”

Sam Darnold on Signing With the Seahawks: ‘It All Happened So Fast’

The defense could be helped by a new-look offense in the coming months. Not only do the Seahawks have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold.

Seattle also traded DK Metcalf and signed Cooper Kupp to help replace the star wideout’s production. Darnold spoke about the decision to sign with the Seahawks over other interested teams.

“You’re kind of narrowing things down,” Darnold told “The Rich Eisen Show” during a May 29, 2025, interview, per Seattle Sports. “I’m talking to my agent and all the sudden we find out Geno is potentially getting traded. When we found that out, that was kind of like, okay, Seattle’s in the mix for sure. Things just kind of happened behind the scenes and before you know it there’s certain things moving.

“It all happened so fast. You don’t really know like two days before you sign, and all the sudden I knew — especially after the Geno trade happened — I felt like this could be a good place.”

The Seahawks Are Hoping Cooper Kupp Can Help Replace DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett

Former Seahawks receiver Bryan Walters believes the changes made at receiver will provide a boost to Seattle’s offense. Seattle is hoping the additions can help replace Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“They really revamped this wide receiver room to fit that (Klint) Kubiak scheme and (they have) guys that are just better route runners and guys that just kind of complement each other,” Walters told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during a May 29, interview.

“I think JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) and Cooper Kupp are gonna be so fun to watch together, because how do you cover both of them? That’s the thing. They’re such technicians and they’re so smart with what they do.”