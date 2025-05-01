Seahawks Cut Ties With Former 34-TD Quarterback Days After NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks have greatly revamped the team’s quarterback room this offseason, and the franchise continued this theme during the NFL draft. Seattle made major changes by selecting Jalen Milroe in the third round and later trading Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings for essentially a fifth-round pick swap.

For a short period, the Seahawks had a crowded quarterback room of Milroe, Howell, Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and Jaren Hall. Seattle has begun to narrow down the quarterback depth chart, starting with dealing Howell.

The Seahawks continued this process by releasing Hall on April 29, 2025, just two days after the NFL draft was completed. Seattle announced the release of Hall along with linebacker Michael Dowell, center Michael Novitsky and linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu as four veterans now looking for a new NFL home.

Here’s what you need to know about the roster moves.

Jaren Hall Posted a Total of 34 Touchdowns at BYU in 2022

Despite a standout college football career with the BYU Cougars, Hall has struggled to solidify himself as an NFL quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings selected Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hall played in three games during the 2023 season throwing for 168 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while completing 65% of his passes. The Vikings pulled a surprise by signing Brett Rypien and releasing Hall in August 2024, just ahead of the regular season.

Days later, the Seahawks signed Hall to the team’s practice squad. While Hall was later promoted to the Seahawks’ 53-man roster by the end of the season, the signal-caller did not play a snap in Seattle.

Hall’s career at BYU will likely generate more interest from other NFL teams now that the 27-year-old is once again a free agent. While at BYU, Hall had his best season in 2022 combining for 34 touchdowns.

Hall posted 3,171 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. The quarterback added 86 carries for 350 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Jalen Milroe’s Usage: Sam Darnold to Take More Than 90% of the Snaps

As for the Seahawks, the franchise is poised to begin a new era without Geno Smith. New quarterback Sam Darnold will have some added help as the Seahawks plan to utilize Milroe in select packages during his rookie season. Head coach Mike Macdonald estimates that Darnold will still receive 90% of the snaps this season.

“There’s always going to be an urgency in how we’re developing our players and how we’re training them,” Macdonald explained to reporters on April 26. “And Jalen’s going to be right there with everybody else. But yeah, Sam’s going to take, by far and away, over 90% of our snaps this year. However Jalen deserves and earns the right to go out there, then we’ll do that.

“If it’s going to help the team, it’s best for us to move the ball and give these defensive coordinators some headaches, which I’m really happy it’s not going to be us. So, that’s awesome. And yeah, I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but it’s not an immediate need for him to go out there and be taking a bunch of snaps for us initially.”