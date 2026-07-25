Seahawks Cut Ties With 6-Foot-4 Ex-Receiver Hours Before Training Camp Starts

The Seattle Seahawks reported to training camp on Friday, July 24, but one veteran was dealt some bad news on the eve of practices starting. Seattle announced two roster moves with practices less than 24 hours from beginning.

The Seahawks released veteran cornerback Tyrone Broden, a move made to make room for a reunion with tight end Nick Vannett. Broden, who has great size at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, is listed as a cornerback but played wide receiver in college.

The wideout-turned-cornerback’s best statistical college football season came at Bowling Green with 36 catches for 596 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. Broden spent his final two years at Arkansas before going undrafted in 2025.

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Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Cooper Kupp on Seahawks: ‘We’re Going to Just Out-Compete You’

Seattle has been quick to squash the notion that the team is “defending” the franchise’s Super Bowl title. Seahawks wideout Cooper Kupp admitted that things are done a bit differently in Seattle compared to his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

“And you get to Seattle and it’s like, hey, there’s a piece of this, it’s like, ‘hey, we’re just going to play harder than you,'” Kupp noted during a July 22, interview on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “We’re going to just out-compete you.

“We’re just going to play more physical than you. And so, there was this other side of things. It’s like, man, there’s more than one way to win a football game, to build a culture. It was very different.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Aiming to Make Devon Witherspoon the Highest-Paid Cornerback in the NFL

As for the cornerback position, all eyes are on Seattle’s negotiations with star Devon Witherspoon. Seattle technically has Witherspoon under contract through 2027 thanks to a club option.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks are working to make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“My understanding is the Seahawks and Witherspoon have been in intense negotiations for the last several months on a deal that will only almost certainly make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, currently,” Rapoport explained in a July 22, episode of “Good Morning Football.”

“… It’s $31 million dollars per year in new money. $32 million dollars per year would be the new benchmark for Devin Witherspoon. Would be very surprised if a deal doesn’t end up around there for the Seahawks star,” Rapoport added.

“Really just a matter of the two sides agreeing on a number and getting this deal done. The Seahawks have made an extraordinary effort to try to make this happen.”

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘It Feels Good to Put the Past Behind Us’

The Seahawks have plenty of additional roster moves to make before the team finalizes the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba believes the team has already turned the page on the Super Bowl run.

“It feels like a revamp, a new energy in the building, honestly,” Smith-Njigba told Seahawks.com on July 25. “It feels good to put the past behind us and really focus on the future.

“On right now in front of us, that’s attacking training camp, and I can just tell by the vibe of the guys, talking to them in the locker room, we’re ready for that. We’re ready for the next thing. It’s awesome to be here now.”