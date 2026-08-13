Seahawks Predicted to Cut Ties With $17 Million 108-Game Vet in Coming Weeks

The clock is ticking on the Seattle Seahawks to make decisions at key positions as the team eventually finalizes the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. Seattle made a late move for a veteran offensive lineman this offseason.

Yet, the 108-game vet may soon be on his way out. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta offered his latest roster projections.

Condotta’s projections have the following offensive lineman making the final roster: left tackle Charles Cross, guard Grey Zabel, center Jalen Sundell, guard Anthony Bradford, right tackle Abraham Lucas, tackle/guard Josh Jones, center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Beau Stephens, guard Christian Haynes and guard/tackle Mason Richman.

This means that Bobby Hart, the tackle who Seattle signed on June 9, is projected to be a roster cut. Hart has made 75 starts over his NFL career, including eight with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

The Seahawks signed Hart on a one-year, $1.3 million contract which holds little risk if the team decides to move on. Hart has earned $16.9 million over his six NFL seasons.

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: ‘I Think Our Offensive Line’s Had a Really, Really Good Camp’

Offensive line has long been a position group of frustration for Seahawks fans. Yet, the unit may be turning the corner to become an area of strength under head coach Mike Macdonald, especially following the team’s Super Bowl run.

Macdonald is optimistic about how the unit can perform in 2026.

“I think we have a really great opportunity to take this thing to the next level,” Macdonald told reporters on August 10. “The chemistry that they have, the banked reps that they have.

“I think our offensive line’s had a really, really good camp, so it’s a really exciting group. And I think we have some great competition, really, in the backup tackle spots and the interior line and the backup guard spots, too,” Macdonald added.

“So there’s a lot of guys that are really jockeying for position there, which is really cool.”

Seahawks Depth Chart Expected to Change Before Roster Cuts: Insider

All signs point to the Seahawks keeping their starting offensive line intact with Cross, Zabel, Sundell, Bradford and Lucas expected to get the nod. From there, things get more interesting with Hart among those facing an uphill battle to make the final roster.

Condotta expects the depth chart to shift behind the starters in the coming weeks.

“… I’m also thinking that some things might change between now and Aug. 30 (final roster deadline) and the Seahawks could go with a slightly different set of backups — and maybe one or two fewer if needed due to roster crunches elsewhere, gambling they’d be able to re-sign a few of them to the practice squad,” Condotta wrote in an August 10, roster projection.

“You imagine the Seahawks would continue to explore potential trades for center Oluwatimi and maybe right guard Haynes, which would open spots for one or both of the second-year players. But it’s worth noting that both Oluwatimi and Haynes for now appear the clear backup at their spot.”