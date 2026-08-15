Seahawks Dealt Concerning News Before Cowboys Game Amid Key Injury

The Seattle Seahawks running back battle continues to be worth watching, but the competition has been limited given multiple injuries. As a reminder, the Seahawks lost Super Bowl MVP Ken Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency.

Additionally, Zach Charbonnet started training camp on the PUP list as the running back continues to recover from an ACL injury. The early signs point to the RB1 job being rookie playmaker Jadarian Price’s to lose.

Yet, the challenge is Price continues to deal with a lower body injury and once again missed practices throughout the last week. Price showed a positive sign by participating in a Friday, August 14, walkthrough prior to the team’s preseason debut against the Cowboys.

The challenge is that Price has still been unable to participate in recent practices. Price will not play against the Cowboys, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that Price is “on the mend.”

Seattle has yet to reveal a specific timeline for when Price will return.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on RB Jadarian Price’s Injury: ‘On the Mend’

On the surface, Price does not appear to be dealing with a serious injury. It is still less than ideal for Price to be missing time during his first NFL training camp.

The Seahawks are already thin at the position given Walker’s departure combined with Charbonnet’s recovery. Until Price returns to the field, there will continue to be concerns about the rookie’s status.

“We are going with a lower body soreness,” Macdonald said of Price, per Yahoo Sports. “Somewhere between the upper leg and lower body soreness.

“I’m not making light of it. It’s a minor issue right now. It’s a matter of days, so he will be back soon.”

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Will Not Play vs. Cowboys

The good news is that Price flashed during his early practice reps prior to the injury. Price’s next potential opportunity could be the Seahawks’ upcoming joint practices with the Tennessee Titans followed by the team’s second preseason game against the Titans on Sunday, August 23.

“Rookie running back Jadarian Price will not play as the team’s first-round pick continues to work his way back from what Macdonald has described as ‘lower-body soreness’ that should not keep him out for long,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote on August 14.

“Price has taken part in both walk-throughs this week but missed the past five actual practices. Macdonald said Friday that Price is ‘on the mend,'” Henderson added.

“George Holani, who has shared first-team reps with Price, ‘should see some action’ against the Cowboys.”

Seahawks Rumors: Who Will Be Seattle’s Starting Running Back?

Once Price is healthy, the Seahawks are still expected to utilize multiple running backs this season. With Charbonnet sidelined, Price projects to be the favorite to be Seattle’s starting running back.

“The running back rotation will feature ‘two, possibly three guys in a game plan,’ Macdonald told me, starting with the preseason,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed following an August 7, visit to Seattle.

“That muddles the fantasy picture a bit. But Jadarian Price will be hard to keep off the field. Macdonald says Price ‘doesn’t feel like a rookie’ based on his attention to detail and coachability.”

It is not all bad news for the Seahawks as the team reached a contract extension with star cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Additionally, Seattle agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold just days before the Cowboys game.