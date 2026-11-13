Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News Immediately After NFL Trade Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks opted against making another move at the NFL trade deadline. Instead, the Seahawks made their major move weeks earlier by acquiring guard Quenton Nelson.

The challenge is Nelson is already sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery. It appears that Nelson is not close to returning to the field.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that it may be the Seahawks’ Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys before Nelson is able to return. Seattle has a bye in Week 11, but this would still mean Nelson will miss two more games for Seattle.

“The Seahawks already made a significant trade for LG Quenton Nelson, who — according to Mike Macdonald — had a pre-existing knee issue that was aggravated after he arrived,” Henderson noted in a November 10, message on X.

“Nelson had a procedure yesterday. Seattle seems to hope he can return in Week 12 or 13.”

Seattle has not ruled out Nelson potentially returning in Week 12, but it is far from a guarantee.

Let’s take a look at the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Passed on NFL Trade Deadline Deal as a Result of Acquiring Quenton Nelson

Despite Nelson’s injury, the Seahawks’ acquisition of the star guard factored into the team’s decision not to make a major move. Seattle is finally getting healthy at running back and decided not to pursue adding another veteran at the position.

“No more trades for the Seahawks before today’s 1 p.m. deadline,” Henderson explained. “They have 10 picks next year, so it wasn’t for lack of draft capital.

“At 5-4 and a game back of the third wild-card spot, they’ll roll with what they’ve got — and who they’ll get back from injury — from here on out.”

Seahawks News: QB Drew Lock Limited in Practice With Multiple Injuries Days Before Raiders Game

The Seahawks opted against placing Nelson on injured reserve with the hope that the veteran could miss fewer than four games. Seattle is also dealing with injuries to multiple key players.

Sam Darnold remains sidelined with multiple injuries. Backup quarterback Drew Lock has been limited in practices with elbow and oblique injuries.

Left tackle Charles Cross has been sidelined with an ankle injury and was limited in the team’s November 12, practice.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Facing Klint Kubiak’s Raiders: ‘It Feels Like a Divisional Game’

There are two major storylines as the Seahawks face the Raiders. No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will make his debut as the Raiders new starting quarterback.

Seattle will also face the team’s former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the Raiders head coach. It is a particularly sore subject given the offensive struggles under new coordinator Brian Fleury.

“It feels like a divisional game,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of facing Kubiak’s Raiders, per Seahawks.com. “It feels like the first divisional game of the season.

“We know each other, but we also know that we are different. It’s not the same, but there’s also a familiarity, but you also don’t have the foundational understanding of what they already decided to do, so that you have the opportunity to react,” Macdonald added.

“That’s the best comparison that I can make.”