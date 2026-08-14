Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News Amid Terrion Arnold Move Weeks Before NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks made a late move to bolster the team’s defense in adding cornerback Terrion Arnold, but there is no guarantee the veteran will be able to suit up anytime soon. Seattle opted to sign Arnold despite the cornerback facing eight felony charges.

Arnold is in danger of beginning the season on the commissioner’s exempt list which would function as an indefinite suspension. This means Arnold would not be able to play for the Seahawks during the regular season until being removed from the list.

“Arnold, 23, was arrested on June 24 on eight felony counts in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping,” NFL.com’s Grant Gordon wrote in an August 13, story titled, “Report: CB Terrion Arnold plans to sign with Seahawks amid legal issues.” “He was subsequently released by the Detroit Lions, who selected him 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“As he’s now set to join the reigning Super Bowl champions, Arnold will once again be eligible to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which carries an indefinite suspension.”

Seahawks CB Terrion Arnold Faces an Indefinite Suspension From the NFL

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The Seahawks hosted Arnold on multiple visits since the corner was released by the Detroit Lions, including one captured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” It is unclear when the NFL will make a decision about Arnold’s status amid the ongoing legal investigation.

Seattle had competition as Arnold also visited the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans. Arnold had a major advocate in the Seahawks’ building in former Alabama teammate Jalen Milroe.

“Terrion Arnold is close friends with Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe, who gave the organization positive reviews about the type of person Arnold would be in the Seattle building and how he would fit their culture,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz detailed in an August 13, message on X.

Seahawks News: Terrion Arnold Signed a Deal for the Veteran Minimum With Seattle

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In terms of the financial aspect, it is a low-risk move for Seattle. Arnold is signing a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“Mike Macdonald said, ‘There’s a lot of people in Terrion’s corner that we respect in terms of [their view of] the type of guy he is,'” Henderson noted on August 13.

“That vouching + their pre-draft eval + their CB3 situation + a minimum deal made this a tolerable risk in their eyes amid his felony charges.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Terrion Arnold: ‘It Was a Great Visit’

Prior to the move, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald outlined the team’s mindset in meeting with Arnold. During the latest “Hard Knocks” episode, the narrator indicated Macdonald had concerns about potentially signing Arnold.

“It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Macdonald said of Arnold on August 10, per ESPN. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it. We’re aware of that.

“But we’re working through the situation right now. But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we’ll see where it goes.”