Insider Reveals Why Seahawks Could Bench QB Sam Darnold

The widespread expectation is that Sam Darnold will be the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback, perhaps not only for 2025 but in the years to come. Yet, the Seahawks selection of Jalen Milroe in the third round is sure to prompt speculation about Darnold’s status, especially if the veteran struggles.

Seattle has said all the right things, emphasizing that Darnold will take the majority of the snaps this season. The Seahawks have also admitted that Milroe will be utilized immediately in special packages.

What happens if Milroe begins to look better than Darnold in the Seattle offense? The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar admits it is unlikely that Darnold loses the starting gig but outlines a potential path for Milroe to earn the QB1 spot in his rookie season.

“It’s reasonable to expect Milroe to show flashes in the preseason, then spend most, if not all, of his rookie year on the bench behind Darnold,” Dugar wrote in a May 12, 2025, story titled, “Nick Emmanwori’s ceiling, state of the O-line, Jalen Milroe outlook: Seahawks mailbag.” “Anything more would be overestimating Milroe’s readiness and/or underestimating Darnold’s ability to look competent in Kubiak’s offense.

“That said, if Milroe and Darnold produce at comparable levels this summer, or if Milroe is only slightly less productive, then it makes sense to roll with the rookie. Seattle has acknowledged that even with Darnold playing well as the starter, Milroe is too talented to leave off the field completely. But if Milroe plays like a starter, he’s the type of guy you never take off the field.”

Sam Darnold’s Contract Could Allow the Seahawks to Move on in 2026

Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million contract with Seattle this offseason. Yet, the language of the deal could allow the Seahawks to move on from Darnold as soon as 2026 if the franchise is unhappy with how the veteran plays.

As for the team’s plans for Milroe, head coach Mike Macdonald estimated that Darnold will play 90% of the snaps this season. As fans witnessed with the Atlanta Falcons, plans can be altered if the veteran falters as Michael Penix Jr. unseated Kirk Cousins by the end of the 2024 season.

“There’s always going to be an urgency in how we’re developing our players and how we’re training them,” Macdonald told reporters on April 26. “And Jalen’s going to be right there with everybody else. But yeah, Sam’s going to take, by far and away, over 90% of our snaps this year. However Jalen deserves and earns the right to go out there, then we’ll do that.

“If it’s going to help the team, it’s best for us to move the ball and give these defensive coordinators some headaches, which I’m really happy it’s not going to be us. So, that’s awesome. And yeah, I don’t want to put a timetable on it, but it’s not an immediate need for him to go out there and be taking a bunch of snaps for us initially.”

Jalen Milroe Is Expected To Be the Seahawks Backup QB for 2025

All eyes will be on how Milroe performs during the preseason. It is still safe to assume that Darnold will be the Seahawks starting quarterback in Week 1.

Things could get more interesting if Darnold falters early in the season. The most likely outcome is for Milroe to learn behind Darnold for his entire rookie season. There is sure to be chatter if the Seahawks offense sputters with Darnold, while Milroe shines in his limited snaps.