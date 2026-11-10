Seahawks Land Ex-Chiefs 346-Pound Award Winner in 1st Move Minutes After NFL Trade Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks had a quiet NFL trade deadline, but the team already made two moves in the minutes following the window closing. Seattle did not make another trade amid the NFL deadline on Tuesday, November 10.

Instead, the Seahawks made a move for a rookie defensive tackle, while cutting ties with another defender. Seattle signed Cole Brevard who was released by Kansas City on September 2.

To make room for Brevard, the Seahawks cut defensive tackle Gary Smith III. Brevard is a sizable defensive tackle at 6-foot-3, 346 pounds.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks moves.

Seahawks News: Seattle Signs Ex-Chiefs 346-Pound Defensive Tackle Cole Brevard After NFL Trade Deadline

The defensive tackle played college football at Penn State, Purdue and Texas. While at Purdue, Brevard received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

“Brevard, who began his college career at Penn State, spent three seasons at Purdue before finishing his career with one year at Texas, where he appeared in 13 games, recording 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle noted in a November 10, story titled, “Seahawks Sign DT Cole Brevard To Practice Squad.”

“With Purdue in 2024, Brevard was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after compiling 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.”

New Seahawks Rookie DT Cole Brevard Has Plenty of Upside

It will be worth watching to see if Brevard can crack the Seahawks defensive line rotation. Bucs Wire’s Mason Riney outlined Brevard’s NFL outlook.

Given his rookie status, Brevard is a relative unknown with plenty of NFL upside.

“At 6-3 and 346 pounds, Brevard is a true interior body,” Riney wrote in a March 3, story titled, “2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cole Brevard, DL, Texas.” “His game is built around size, leverage, and occupying space rather than explosive penetration.

“He aligns primarily inside, functioning best in shaded nose or head-up alignments where he can absorb contact and control interior gaps,” Riney continued.

“He is not a dynamic pass rusher. His pressure totals across five seasons reflect a player whose primary value lies in run defense and interior stability. However, when his pad level is consistent, he can collapse the pocket with pure mass and effort.”

The Seahawks Did Not Make Another Trade at NFL Deadline

Seattle was linked to plenty of stars in ongoing NFL rumors. Yet, it turns out that the Seahawks’ lone big trade was acquiring guard Quenton Nelson in a deal with the Colts.

The Seahawks opted against making additional moves as the NFL trade deadline passed at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10.

“No more trades for the Seahawks before today’s 1 p.m. deadline,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained in a November 10, message on X. “They have 10 picks next year, so it wasn’t for lack of draft capital.

“At 5-4 and a game back of the third wild-card spot, they’ll roll with what they’ve got — and who they’ll get back from injury — from here on out.”

Nelson is currently sidelined indefinitely after having surgery to repair an injured knee. Seattle is banking on the team’s current roster with key players returning to the field after significant injuries.