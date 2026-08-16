Seahawks Announce Major Change Minutes After 10-Point Loss vs. Cowboys

After a hot start, things cooled off quite a bit at Lumen Field as the Seattle Seahawks gave up 17 unanswered points during the team’s 17-7 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was not pleased with the Seahawks’ first preseason outing.

Macdonald revealed one key change ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 23. It is worth noting that the decision has more to do with preparing for the upcoming season rather than the team’s poor showing against the Cowboys.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde has mostly been calling the unit’s plays during training camp. Durde also had the headset for the Seahawks’ preseason debut against the Cowboys.

Macdonald revealed that the coach plans to once again call plays against the Titans. Just like during the team’s Super Bowl run, the Seahawks head coach will be the defensive play-caller this season.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Plans to Take Over Defensive Play-Calling Duties vs. Titans

Macdonald wants to begin the preparation process with the team’s Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on September 9, fast approaching. The Seahawks coach praised Durde’s performance as a play-caller.

“Yeah, AD called the game, did a good job,” Macdonald told reporters on August 15. “… I think it was best for us for right now, for him to call it.

“It’s a great experience for AD. He’s called the majority of camp up to this point. He’s done a phenomenal job throughout camp. He really has,” Macdonald added.

“We’ve had a ton of call-up periods. He’s on the details. He’s thinking. Just doing a lot of great stuff, honestly. But at some point, I got to get ready to call a game, too. So I think I’ll probably call next week.”

Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ Loss vs. Cowboys: ‘Our Operation Is Not Up to Par’

The good news is that a majority of the Seahawks starters did not play against the Cowboys. That said, Seattle will likely need better performances from many of these players at some point during the regular season.

Macdonald described the Seahawks’ preseason debut as “not up to par.”

“But right now, our process needs to improve,” Macdonald noted. “That’s really the biggest takeaway, is really in both phases, on offense and defense, our operation is not up to par and how we’re finishing plays is not up to par.

“So, that’ll be a focus moving forward, but it’s good to know. I’m glad we know now on the things we need to be able to do to take our team to the next level. And we have a great opportunity to go figure it out.”

The Seahawks will have a joint practice in Nashville against the Titans followed by the team’s second preseason matchup days later. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks play more starters in Tennessee.

Seattle has until August 30, to finalize the team’s 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.