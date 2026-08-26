Seahawks Dealt More Unfortunate News 2 Weeks Before Start of NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks‘ trip to Nashville proved costly with three players sustaining season-ending injuries. Over the weekend, Seattle announced that fan favorite Jake Bobo will miss the entire season with an ACL injury.

The Seahawks also announced on Monday, August 26, that offensive lineman Mason Richman is being placed on injured reserve with a right leg injury. Seattle described Richman’s injury as “serious.”

“We had two really tough injuries today,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald noted on August 23, following the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “Bud has a broken ankle to my knowledge, the severity I’m not sure, but he’s going to be out multiple months. Then we’re going to try to figure out what’s going on with Mason, but we also think that’s a major injury, a long-term injury.

“Two guys that we love that play our style of ball that are our type of guys. Teammates love them, great teammates, great guys, great football players, they have great futures. It’s a heartbreaker, honestly. We got three heartbreakers this weekend, which is tough.”

Seattle made three additional roster moves with the vacated roster spots signing tackle Derrick Graham, safety Tysheem Johnson and running back Justin Jones. The Seahawks are two weeks away from the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9.

NFL teams have until Sunday, August 30, to finalize their 53-man roster.

Seahawks News: Seattle Placed 3 Players on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Seahawks also placed rookie safety Bud Clark on season-ending injured reserve. Seattle’s joint practice and preseason matchup against Tennessee was viewed as productive but also came at a cost with three season-ending injuries.

The Seahawks selected Richman in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Richman played in two games for Seattle in 2025.

“Clark, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, broke his ankle on Seattle’s first defensive snap, while Richman, a 2025 draft pick who was an important, versatile depth piece on Seattle’s line, limped off the field in the first quarter with what ended up being a serious injury,” Boyle wrote on August 25.

HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ Provided New Insights Into Injuries to Bud Clark & Jake Bobo

The latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” provided new insights into Clark and Bobo’s injuries. At the last minute, Macdonald opted to rest Cooper Kupp during the Seahawks’ joint practice against the Titans.

This resulted in Bobo getting additional reps with the starters. Unfortunately, Bobo sustained the season-ending ACL injury after going up for a catch.

Macdonald and general manager John Schneider both looked visibly shaken following Bobo’s injury.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Will Not Play During the Preseason

It is not all bad news in Seattle as rookie running back Jadarian Price appears to be on the mend. Price had been sidelined with a leg injury, but practiced against the Titans on Friday, August 21.

The Seahawks will not play Price during the preseason as the rookie is expected to serve as the team’s starting running back, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

“Price, the first-round pick the Seahawks drafted this spring to replace departed (to Kansas City in free agency) Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, will not play Sunday night against the Titans,” Bell detailed on August 23. “He’s not going to play at the Chiefs Friday, either.

“Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have seen enough of Price’s speed, decisiveness in cutting into outside-zone run gaps and his pass catching to know Price is too valuable, and the running-back room too thinned by injuries already this preseason, to risk the rookie lead back in these games that don’t count.”