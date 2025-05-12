Seahawks Expected to Announce New Signing Amid Moves: Insider

The NFL draft may be in the rearview mirror, but the Seattle Seahawks are still hard at work revamping the team’s roster. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are planning to make an additional signing.

After impressing during rookie minicamp, Seattle is expected to sign former Kentucky Wildcats standout linebacker D’Eryk Jackson.

“The Seahawks are expected to sign LB D’Eryk Jackson after the UDFA took part in their rookie minicamp as a tryout player,” Henderson noted in a May 9, 2025, message on X.

Kentucky football’s official social media account also dropped a hint about the expected news.

“Go be great at the @Seahawks, @Derykjackson4,” the Wildcats posted on May 9.

New Seahawks Linebacker D’Eryk Jackson Posted 89 Tackles in 2023

Jackson will be fighting to make the final roster, but the linebacker’s athletic testing gives reason to be optimistic about his chances. The defender’s best season came in 2023 when Jackson posted a career-high 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions in 13 appearances.



D'Eryk Jackson is a LB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.54 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 425 out of 2913 LB from 1987 to 2025. Pro day testing unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/DqZu8vBrl0 pic.twitter.com/hggV4Gv8ml — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 13, 2025

Part of the reason Jackson went undrafted is his injury history as the defender dealt with multiple health issues during his collegiate career.

“D’Eryk Jackson suffered through two notable injuries at Kentucky,” On3.com’s Adam Luckett detailed in a May 9, story titled, “D’Eryk Jackson agrees to deal with Seattle Seahawks.”

“The first was an Achilles injury during spring practice in 2021 that forced the linebacker to miss almost the entire season. The second was a shoulder injury in 2024 that forced Jackson to miss UK’s final four games. Jackson possibly gets drafted if it weren’t for those injuries.”

The Seahawks Announced the Re-Signing of DT Johnathan Hankins

Seattle announced what could potentially be a more notable move in re-signing defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. After starting 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys from 2022 to 2023, Hankins joined the Seahawks during the 2024 offseason. Hankins played in all 17 games for Seattle last season, including eight starts, posting 30 tackles.

“Being here last year, the success we had, the group we had defensively, and now we have D-Law (DeMarcus Lawrence) here, and some more key guys— we drafted a D-tackle— I just feel comfortable here,” Hankins told Seahawks.com on May 7. “I like it here. Everything made sense. To be able to still be playing in Year 13, and obviously the organization wanted me back, so it just made sense.”

The feeling appears to be mutual as head coach Mike Macdonald is excited to bolster the middle of the Seahawks defensive line with Hankins returning.

“This guy is a heck of a player,” Macdonald said of Hankins, per Seahawks.com. “We’re excited to get him back. I wouldn’t say it’s a major void because we have guys that can play in the A gap, but, yeah, when you watch tape last year, he played some pretty dang good football for us. Excited to get him back.”

Seattle also announced the team waived a pair of defenders in pass rusher T.J. Jackson and linebacker Jackson Woodard. The Seahawks have yet to announce an official start date for training camp, but the team is expected to begin practices in mid-July.