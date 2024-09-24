Seahawks Sign Former Super Bowl Champ & Cut Vet Days After Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, headline by the signing of former Super Bowl champion corner Tyler Hall. The veteran cornerback was a member of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams team, making four appearances during the season.

Seattle also signed defensive tackle Matt Gotel with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II both dealing with injuries. Gotel is a familiar face as the defender was on the Seahawks practice squad last season. The veteran had a strong training camp for Seattle before sustaining an injury.

As for Hall, the corner played in 11 games (including three starts) for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. To make room for the new additions, Seattle once again released former second-round pick Marquise Blair.

It’s been a challenging week for Blair who was released heading into Week 3 only to re-sign to the team’s practice squad. The veteran safety has now been released by the Seahawks for the second time in less than one week.

Seattle also opened up a roster spot by placing running George Holani on the practice squad injured reserve. The Seahawks continue to deal with injuries at running back with star playmaker Ken Walker also sidelined with an abdominal injury.

The Injuries to Seahawks Stars Leonard Williams & Byron Murphy II Are Worth Monitoring

The signing of Gotel is particularly interesting because it is unclear how severe the injuries are to Williams and Murphy. Both players left the team’s victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 and did not return. In addition to the Seahawks, Gotel has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and the XFL’s San Antonio Brahamas.

“I don’t know the severity of it,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald noted on Williams’ injury during a September 22, 2024, press conference. “There’s like a midsection thing. I don’t know if it’s ribs or whatever, but I think we got a picture of it. I don’t know what the results of that are, so we’ll see here in the next couple days.”

The Seahawks Are Showing an Interest in 9-Time Pro Bowler Jason Peters

More moves could be on the way ahead of the team’s primetime showdown in Detroit. The Seahawks also hosted nine-time Pro Bowl offensive linemen Jason Peters for a September 24 visit. Peters played eight games for Seattle last season.

“The Seahawks hosted veteran OT Jason Peters on a free agent visit,” ESPN’s Field Yates detailed in September 24 message on X. “The 42-year old played in 8 games with Seattle last season.”

This news is not a great signal for the potential status of starting right tackle Abe Lucas who continues to be sidelined with an injury. Unfortunately, Lucas has yet to play a game this season and only suited up in six games in 2023.