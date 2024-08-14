Seahawks Strike Under-the-Radar Trade With Browns

The Seattle Seahawks traded veteran center Nick Harris to the Cleveland Browns for essentially a 2026 pick swap. Harris was moved to Cleveland in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, and Seattle sent the Browns a 2026 seventh-round pick. The deal was made official on August 11, 2024, one day after the Seahawks’ 16-3 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Why does this trade matter?

The Seahawks needed to create a roster spot to sign longtime Dallas Cowboys starting offensive linemen Connor Williams. The trade shows the Seahawks have faith that Williams can be the team’s solution at center as Harris was previously competing for the starting spot. Seattle also has Olu Oluwatimi who is battling at center as well.

The move means that Harris never played a snap for the Seahawks. Back in March 2024, Seattle signed Harris to potentially compete for the starting center gig.

Harris is now reunited with the Browns who selected the center in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. The veteran was with Cleveland for the past four seasons before signing with Seattle this offseason. Harris appeared in 17 games last season for the Browns, including two starts.

The Seahawks Are Hoping Connor Williams Can Stop the Revolving Door at Center

The Seahawks have had a revolving door at center and are hoping Williams can provide a solution. Counterpoint, Williams is coming off a season-ending ACL injury.

After spending his first four seasons in the Cowboys as a starter, Williams played the last two seasons for the Miami Dolphins. Williams started nine games in 2023 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

“My view of the Connor Williams signing: Seattle has cycled through centers for most of the last decade and couldn’t afford to be below average there again, especially with the other OL question marks,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted in an August 6 post on X. “Williams has a chance to be the best player they’ve had at that spot in a while.”

Coming off a serious injury is less than ideal, but Williams shined when the veteran was on the field last season. Williams earned an 86.5 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023.

“Former Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3M guaranteed, with the Seattle Seahawks,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in an August 6, 2024, message on X. “The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Connor Williams Will Be the Seahawks Starting Center: Insider

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes Williams will emerge as the Seahawks Week 1 starter. Williams’ health continues to be a wild card, and right tackle Abraham Lucas is also on the PUP list. Seattle’s offensive line continues to be full of question marks.

“[Williams’] timeline for getting on the field, as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in December, remains unclear,” Dugar wrote in an August 12, story titled, “Seahawks roster projection: Tough decisions loom at RB, WR, CB.” “… By Week 1, I expect Williams to be the starting center and Oluwatimi the backup.

“For now, I’ll project Lucas — who is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason knee surgery — to be healthy enough to play the first month of the season.”