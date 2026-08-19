Controversial Ex-Seahawks $70 Million Star’s Personal News Sparks Career Concerns

A former Seattle Seahawks star faces questions about his NFL future after sustaining another season-ending injury. Jamal Adams’ tenure with the Seahawks never went quite as planned.

The star’s time in the Pacific Northwest was defined by injuries as the safety was unable to live up to either the $70 million contract or two first-round draft picks Seattle traded to acquire Adams. Now, the star defender is facing questions about his NFL future amid another serious injury.

Adams sustained a torn right quadricep which is the same injury but to a different leg that the defender suffered while in Seattle. The safety signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL offseason, but it remains to be seen if Adams will ever play for the squad.

“Vikings LB/S Jamal Adams is out for the season after suffering a torn right quad tendon Saturday vs. the Giants, HC Kevin O’Connell announced,” Yahoo Sports detailed on X on August 17, 2026.

“Adams had this same injury with the Seahawks in 2022, but with his left quad.”

Adams became a bit of a polarizing figure in Seattle, especially towards the end of his time with the Seahawks. Yet, it is never good news to see an NFL player sustain a serious injury, especially given Adams’ unfortunate health history.

Ex-Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Sustained Another Season-Ending Injury

Adams missed significant time in all four seasons the star was with the Seahawks. The safety played a combined 10 games during his final two seasons in Seattle.

Adams signed a four-year, $70.5 million contract extension with the Seahawks shortly after being traded to Seattle. The star reunited with Pete Carroll on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

The defender was able to play in all 17 games, making four starts. This came after Adams played a total of five games in 2024 amid brief stints with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

NFL News: The Vikings Plan to Utilize Jamal Adams in a Veteran Role Despite Season-Ending Injury

The latest news sparks questions about Adams’ NFL future given the star has sustained a litany of recent injuries. Adams is 30 years old and under normal circumstances would still be expected to have plenty of years left in the NFL.

The star will need to complete another massive rehab following the serious injury and find a team willing to sign him in 2027. There is also a chance the Vikings could re-sign Adams next season given the safety is unable to play in 2026.

Despite not playing, the Vikings plan to utilize Adams in a veteran role throughout the season.

“He’ll have that procedure to have that fixed and then he’s going to be with us all season long,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell noted during an August 17, media session, per New York Post. “I’ve talked a lot, both to him and his family about just his impact on this organization, his ability to help young players, his ability to be a real beacon of energy.

“And once, obviously, he’s going to be focused on getting healthy and getting the initial early stages of his rehab going. But we’re going to have him with us. You guys will see him around, see him out here, see him around the building because, you know, he’s a Minnesota Viking now and we want to make sure that he knows how important he’ll be to our players and team.”

So far, Adams has shown a willingness to continue his NFL career despite challenging rehab assignments following serious injuries. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Adams.