$36 Million Superstar Quarterback Wanted to Play for Seahawks

On the eve of the 2023 NFL draft, I had a chance to interview star quarterback C.J. Stroud. The playmaking signal-caller gushed about his meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. For context, Stroud grew up a Seahawks fan and wanted to play for the team.

See for yourself in the video below.



“It went amazing,” Stroud said of his meeting with the Seahawks during an April 25, 2023 interview with Heavy Sports. “I was a big Seahawks fan growing up. I loved the Legion of Boom. Richard Sherman is from LA, so that was somebody I really looked up to.

“Just liked the style of play, love Russell Wilson. Pete [Carroll] had some amazing things to say, had a great meeting with him. It went amazing, man. They’re a really good organization and they’re going to continue to do great things.”

In the end, the Houston Texans selected Stroud with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, three spots ahead of when the Seahawks were on the clock at No. 5. This is not exactly a haunting roster move for the Seahawks since technically the franchise did not have a chance to draft Stroud.

Given Stroud’s quick rise to NFL stardom, I thought the quarterback’s telling comments about the Seahawks were worth revisiting, even if it hurts.

Will the Seahawks Regret Not Making a Move for Star QB CJ Stroud?

Seattle had plenty of ammo to attempt to trade up for Stroud. The Seahawks also had the No. 20 pick to dangle in the Texans’ direction.

In the end, the Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. Seattle appears pleased with their selections, but franchise quarterbacks are hard to find.

Stroud went on to lead the Texans to an unlikely playoff run in his rookie season, as well as make the Pro Bowl. Perhaps Geno Smith will prove he is a franchise quarterback in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s new system.

Smith is already off to a hot start with the new Seahawks coaching staff. Through the first three games, Smith has thrown for 787 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 74.8% of his passes.

C.J. Stroud Wanted to Play for the Seahawks

You may remember that the Seahawks even posted a selfie with Stroud as well as some of the other star quarterbacks leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.



What could have been? I’ll leave you with Stroud describing his meeting with the Seahawks.

“They liked the way that I can kinda process through plays and my IQ and how smart I can get through my reads and how I recall things and how I pick up on protections,” Stroud said at the time.

“They taught me three plays and some protections and I knocked it out the park. So, it was good for them to see how I can kind of take the field.”

