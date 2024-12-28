Ex-Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Covets Job With 1 NFL Team: Insider

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll appears to have his eyes on one NFL job as his next stop. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carroll has interest in the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy.

“Seattle Seahawks Super-Bowl winning coach Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Chicago Bears’ head coaching job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote in December 25, 2024, story titled, “Sources: Ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll interested in Bears job.”

“… In recent weeks, Carroll has begun discussing a return in the NFL and now is interested in doing it. He has not yet spoken with any teams yet, per sources, but he would welcome that chance.”

Did Pete Carroll ‘Leak’ Potential Interest in the Bears Job?

Schefter’s report led to a bit of a public spat with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Carroll’s agent leaked the legendary coach’s interest in the job to Schefter, claims Florio.

“Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Carroll wants back in,” Florio detailed in a December 25, story titled, “Pete Carroll wants another NFL head-coaching job.” “Which means, frankly, that Carroll’s agent has specifically told this to Schefter in the hopes that Schefter would broadcast it to the world, in the hopes of generating public opinion. Then, Carroll’s agent will owe Schefter big time.

“And that’s how the sausage gets made. Carroll, per the report/strategic leak, specifically has expressed interest in the Bears’ vacancy. Which obviously means nothing, unless the Bears have interest in Carroll.”

Schefter then called out Florio for his allegation about the info regarding Carroll’s interest. The important nugget here is that the reports indicate the 73-year-old longtime coach wants to get back on the sideline after his season away from the game.

Back in January, Seattle initially announced that Carroll would be an advisor to the team, but there is no sign this ever happened. Carroll is absent from the Seahawks staff directory and has indicated in subsequent interviews that he has tried to keep his distance from the franchise since Mike Macdonald took over as head coach.

Ex-Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Previously Denied Having a Desire to Coach Again

During an August 20 interview with Seattle KJR, Carroll indicated that he did not still have a desire to coach. Schefter noted that Carroll’s feelings have changed as the season has gone on.

“I could coach tomorrow,” Carroll said at the time. “I’m physically in the best shape I’ve been in in a long time. I’m ready to do all the activities I’m doing and feeling really good about it.

“I could [coach], but I’m not really desiring it at this point. This isn’t the coaching [hiring] season. We’ll see what happens. I’m not really waiting on it at all. I’m going ahead. I’ve got other things that I want to do that I’m excited about.”

Pete Carroll Has Changed His Mind on Coaching With Bears QB Caleb Williams as a Contributing Factor: Insider

The presence of former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams could be enough to change Carroll’s mind to get back into the arena. Time will tell if the Bears share the same interest in Carroll. Chicago fired Matt Eberflus in November and Thomas Brown has been serving as the Bears interim head coach.

“This was said before this NFL season kicked off,” Schefter said of Carroll’s previous comments. “Since then, Carroll has changed his mind, and he said he is ready to attack the grind again if given the opportunity.

“Chicago, with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is appealing to Carroll, per sources.”