Seahawks Land New Playmaker, Cut Ties With Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks made several roster moves on Monday, May 12, 2025, including swapping wide receivers. As expected, the Seahawks signed linebacker D’Eryk Jackson, the former Kentucky Wildcats standout went undrafted as his injury history likely contributed to not hearing his name called.

Additionally, the Seahawks announced the signing of wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., the former Michigan State Spartans playmaker. To make room for Foster and Jackson, Seattle released River Cracraft, per NFL.com.

Foster is coming off back-to-back seasons topping 40 receptions at Michigan State. The wideout posted 46 receptions for 588 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances during 2024.

SD4L💚 Time to turn my dreams into reality 🙇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AdUAJT0r1d — Montorie Foster, Jr. (@MontorieF_Jr) December 11, 2024

The addition spells the end for Cracraft’s time in Seattle before it ever started. The veteran had ties to the Pacific Northwest as Cracraft was a standout receiver for the Washington State Cougars.

Cracraft notched 53 catches for 701 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Cougars in 2016. The wideout has had NFL stints with the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Seattle signed Cracraft back in March and released the veteran before the playmaker was able to take a snap for the Seaahwks.

The Seahawks Attempted to Replace Some of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s Production With Cooper Kupp

Foster joins a revamped Seahawks wide receiver room and will be competing for a roster spot. The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and later released star wideout Tyler Lockett this offseason.

Seattle signed former Pro Bowl wideout Cooper Kupp to help replace the production lost by Metcalf and Lockett. The Seahawks are also expected to give Jaxon Smith-Njigba even more of a featured role in the offense.

“We weren’t interested in trading DK, and just over several conversations, it was just evident that he did want to be traded,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider explained on March 13, during his weekly radio show with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob.”

“… Both Geno and DK, these are business decisions. … It just was evident with DK that (this was) from a business standpoint – and he made that evident like, ‘Hey, it’s time to move.’”

Cooper Kupp on Joining Seahawks: ‘Man, This Is Just a Special Place to Be’

After spending his entire NFL career with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, it will likely take some time for Seahawks fans to get used to seeing Kupp wearing blue and action green. Yet, it is a bit of a homecoming for Kupp, who is a Yakima, Wash., native and played collegiately at Eastern Washington.

“It’s that culture, it’s a culture of winning,” Kupp said, per Seahawks.com. “For a long time, the 12s have made this a renowned environment to play in. It’s always something you prepared for when you came up here. It was my favorite thing walking out of the locker room and breathing the Northwest air.

“It’s like, ‘Man, this is just a special place to be.’ You go out there and you’ve got the fans creating such an electric environment. They’ve always been cheering against me, now I get to be a part of that.”