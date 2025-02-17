Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks May Cut Ties With $29 Million Former Pro Bowl NFL Star

Mike Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald may not be coaching Tyler Lockett in 2025.

The Seattle Seahawks face a decision on several key veterans this offseason, sparking plenty of NFL rumors about the future. There continues to be a growing buzz that Seattle may move on from one of the team’s fan favorites.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed a Seahawks receiver among his list of top cut candidates heading into the NFL offseason. The analyst believes Tyler Lockett’s days may be numbers in the Pacific Northwest.

“It might be the end of the line for the venerable Lockett in Seattle,” Barnwell wrote in a February 17, 2025, story titled, “2025 NFL offseason: 17 WRs available in free agency or trades.” “Even as the Seahawks ran the league’s ninth-most pass-friendly offense on early downs in neutral game scripts, he averaged just 35.3 receiving yards per game, his worst mark since 2017. He averaged 1.2 yards per route run, which was narrowly behind that 2017 season for his lowest average.

“The range of skills Lockett can offer a team has also diminished. He was targeted a career-low 10 times on deep routes in 2024, though he did catch five of those passes for 150 yards.”

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Is Slated to Have a Sizable $30.8 Million Cap Hit in 2025

Lockett is heading into the final season of a two-year, $29.6 million contract. The former Pro Bowl receiver already agreed to a contract restructure during the 2024 offseason. Lockett was previously on a four-year, $69 million contract prior the recent restructure.

The challenge is Lockett is slated to have a massive $30.8 million cap hit in 2025 as a result of this restructure. Lockett could agree to another revised deal, but it appears unlikely that the wideout will remain with the team at this number. The playmaker is clearly the team’s third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“With Lockett due $17 million in unguaranteed money in 2025, there’s just no way a Seahawks team $11.3 million over the projected cap can bring a guy who profiles as their third-best wideout back on that sort of deal,” Barnwell added. “He has a $30.9 million cap hold, which is fourth among wideouts behind Adams, Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb. He will need to take a significant pay cut to return to the only franchise he has ever known.”

Could Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Reunite With Pete Carroll on the Raiders?

All this means Seattle could be moving on from Lockett in the coming weeks. Lockett is coming off 49 receptions for 600 yards and 2 touchdowns in 17 appearances during the 2024 season.

This marks Lockett’s lowest production since 2017. If the Seahawks do cut Lockett, Barnwell believes his former coach Pete Carroll could have a spot for him with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“New coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders are thrilled with rookie sensation Brock Bowers at tight end, but with Jakobi Meyers occupying the slot, there are opportunities to add help outside,” Barnwell noted.

“Speedster Tre Tucker is going to be the deep threat in the offense, but Lockett could be a veteran option and a reliable voice in the locker room for Carroll as he tries to build an organizational culture in the desert.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

