Seahawks in Danger of Losing Projected $160 Million QB to Historic NFL Team

John Schneider
Getty
Seahawks general manager John Schneider at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on January 10, 2024.

The Seattle Seahawks are in search of a new quarterback, but it appears the franchise will have competition. After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seahawks have been linked to Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold as potentially the team’s top quarterback target.

“As a result of all this, Darnold’s situation, for sure, got a whole lot more interesting,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in a March 10, 2025, story titled, “Takeaways: Inside the Josh Allen and Maxx Crosby Deals.” “On Friday morning, there was palpable buzz in NFL circles that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback had an unforeseen suitor emerging in Seattle, if the Seahawks and Raiders could push the Smith trade over the goal line. Then it happened, and the assumption got around that Darnold to Seattle was done.”

Despite the Darnold buzz in the Pacific Northwest, the Pittsburgh Steelers have also emerged as a team that plans to pursue to the veteran signal-caller.

“The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russni detailed in a March 9, message on X. “Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year.”

Seahawks Rumors: QB Sam Darnold’s Projected Market Value Is a $160 Million Contract

The Seahawks may not have been willing to meet Smith’s asking price, but it does not appear that Darnold is going to be an inexpensive signing. Spotrac projects Darnold’s market value to be a four-year, $160 million contract.

Even with the Steelers’ pursuit of Darnold, Breer still views the Seahawks as the most likely landing spot for the Vikings signal-caller.

“So I do think there’ll be interest,” Breer added. “If there’s a wild card here, it’s Pittsburgh. The Steelers like Darnold—I think price would be the question with them. I’d expect the New York Giants to check in as well, if the Aaron Rodgers thing gets wonky. But would either of those teams hitch their wagon to Darnold like Seattle could? I’m less sure.

“Which, to me, makes Seattle the most likely landing spot.”

The Seahawks Are Expected to Make Run at Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Report

The Seahawks appear to have their eyes on other quarterbacks aside from Darnold. Seattle is expected to meet with Aaron Rodgers during NFL free agency, per Russini. The Jets have already announced their intention to move on from the veteran quarterback, and Rodgers is expected to be released.

“The Seahawks are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy, per source,” Russini said in a March 9, message on X. “Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.”

