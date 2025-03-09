Seahawks Predicted to Land Projected $160 Million Pro Bowl Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are suddenly in the market for a new starting quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle could turn to the NFL draft to potentially find the team’s future signal-caller, but the Seahawks’ options could be limited by the time the franchise is on the clock with the No. 18 pick.

The Seahawks could also opt to pursue a veteran option in NFL free agency. One early name has emerged as a potential fit for Seattle: Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold. Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho predicts the Seahawks will sign Darnold as Smith’s replacement.

The Vikings are expected to turn to J.J. McCarthy as the team’s new starting quarterback in 2025, meaning Darnold will likely be looking for a new home in free agency. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury turning the offense over to Darnold for 2024.

“Word on the street, Sam Darnold, he’s going to go to the Seahawks because Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator, runs the same system as Kevin O’Connell, the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, where Sam Darnold thrived last year,” Acho explained in a March 7, 2025, video posted to X.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s Market Value Is Projected to Be a 4-Year, $160 Million Contract

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season. Yet, the lasting impression of Darnold is the Vikings’ dismal playoff performance in the 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle appeared to get sticker shock by Smith’s asking price for a contract extension prior to moving the former Pro Bowler to Las Vegas. Darnold may not exactly be inexpensive either as Spotrac projects the quarterback’s market value to be a four-year, $160 million contract.

The veteran’s 2024 performance was enough for the quarterback to be named to his first Pro Bowl. Darnold threw for a career-high 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes in 2024.

Seahawks Rumors: Sam Darnold Is Seattle’s ‘Top Choice’ to Replace Geno Smith

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Darnold has become the Seahawks’ “top choice” since moving on from Smith.

“Sources: The Seahawks, after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, have shifted their primary focus to Sam Darnold. He is their No. 1 option, and there is mutual interest on his behalf as well,” Schultz said in a series of March 8, messages on X. “It is highly unlikely that Darnold returns to the Vikings, according to multiple sources.

“The Seahawks got a prime look at Sam Darnold in Week 16, when he threw 3 TDs (0 INTs), while leading a game-winning Vikings’ drive that culminated in a 39-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson. Seattle has contingency plans at QB, but Darnold is their top choice.”

It remains to be seen how much Darnold will command on the open market. The Seahawks could get a bit of a discount if opposing franchises remain skeptical of Darnold given how the quarterback closed the season.

As for Smith, the former Seahawks quarterback appears headed for a new deal that tops $40 million annually, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“Geno Smith is expected to get a new deal with Las Vegas,” Russini detailed in a March 7, message on X.”He’s been looking to make between $40-$45 million a year.