Hi, Subscriber

Seahawks Predicted to Land Projected $160 Million Pro Bowl Quarterback

  • 896 Views
  • 21 Shares
  • Updated
John Schneider, Mike Macdonald
Getty
The Seahawks may have found the team's next quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks are suddenly in the market for a new starting quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle could turn to the NFL draft to potentially find the team’s future signal-caller, but the Seahawks’ options could be limited by the time the franchise is on the clock with the No. 18 pick.

The Seahawks could also opt to pursue a veteran option in NFL free agency. One early name has emerged as a potential fit for Seattle: Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold. Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho predicts the Seahawks will sign Darnold as Smith’s replacement.

The Vikings are expected to turn to J.J. McCarthy as the team’s new starting quarterback in 2025, meaning Darnold will likely be looking for a new home in free agency. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury turning the offense over to Darnold for 2024.

“Word on the street, Sam Darnold, he’s going to go to the Seahawks because Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator, runs the same system as Kevin O’Connell, the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, where Sam Darnold thrived last year,” Acho explained in a March 7, 2025, video posted to X.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s Market Value Is Projected to Be a 4-Year, $160 Million Contract

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season. Yet, the lasting impression of Darnold is the Vikings’ dismal playoff performance in the 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle appeared to get sticker shock by Smith’s asking price for a contract extension prior to moving the former Pro Bowler to Las Vegas. Darnold may not exactly be inexpensive either as Spotrac projects the quarterback’s market value to be a four-year, $160 million contract.

The veteran’s 2024 performance was enough for the quarterback to be named to his first Pro Bowl. Darnold threw for a career-high 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2% of his passes in 2024.

Seahawks Rumors: Sam Darnold Is Seattle’s ‘Top Choice’ to Replace Geno Smith

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Darnold has become the Seahawks’ “top choice” since moving on from Smith.

“Sources: The Seahawks, after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, have shifted their primary focus to Sam Darnold. He is their No. 1 option, and there is mutual interest on his behalf as well,” Schultz said in a series of March 8, messages on X. “It is highly unlikely that Darnold returns to the Vikings, according to multiple sources.

“The Seahawks got a prime look at Sam Darnold in Week 16, when he threw 3 TDs (0 INTs), while leading a game-winning Vikings’ drive that culminated in a 39-yard TD pass to Justin Jefferson. Seattle has contingency plans at QB, but Darnold is their top choice.”

It remains to be seen how much Darnold will command on the open market. The Seahawks could get a bit of a discount if opposing franchises remain skeptical of Darnold given how the quarterback closed the season.

As for Smith, the former Seahawks quarterback appears headed for a new deal that tops $40 million annually, per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“Geno Smith is expected to get a new deal with Las Vegas,” Russini detailed in a March 7, message on X.”He’s been looking to make between $40-$45 million a year.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

Read More
,

Seattle Seahawks Players

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu's headshot M. Aumavae-Laulu
AJ Barner's headshot A. Barner
Jake Bobo's headshot J. Bobo
Quinton Bohanna's headshot Q. Bohanna
Anthony Bradford's headshot A. Bradford
Tre Brown's headshot T. Brown
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Coby Bryant's headshot C. Bryant
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Zach Charbonnet's headshot Z. Charbonnet
Charles Cross's headshot C. Cross
Jaelon Darden's headshot J. Darden
Michael Dickson's headshot M. Dickson
Michael Dowell's headshot M. Dowell
Noah Fant's headshot N. Fant
AJ Finley's headshot A. Finley
Stone Forsythe's headshot S. Forsythe
Trevis Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Tyler Hall's headshot T. Hall
Jaren Hall's headshot J. Hall
Derick Hall's headshot D. Hall
Johnathan Hankins's headshot J. Hankins
Christian Haynes's headshot C. Haynes
George Holani's headshot G. Holani
Sam Howell's headshot S. Howell
Michael Jerrell's headshot M. Jerrell
Josh Jobe's headshot J. Jobe
Ernest Jones's headshot E. Jones
Tyrice Knight's headshot T. Knight
Sataoa Laumea's headshot S. Laumea
Julian Love's headshot J. Love
Abraham Lucas's headshot A. Lucas
Boye Mafe's headshot B. Mafe
Kenny McIntosh's headshot K. McIntosh
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Mike Morris's headshot M. Morris
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jason Myers's headshot J. Myers
Mike Novitsky's headshot M. Novitsky
Uchenna Nwosu's headshot U. Nwosu
Patrick O'Connell's headshot P. O'Connell
Kenneth Odumegwu's headshot K. Odumegwu
Ty Okada's headshot T. Okada
Olu Oluwatimi's headshot O. Oluwatimi
Joshua Onujiogu's headshot J. Onujiogu
Brandon Pili's headshot B. Pili
John Rhys Plumlee's headshot J. Plumlee
Nehemiah Pritchett's headshot N. Pritchett
Jerrick Reed's headshot J. Reed
Jarran Reed's headshot J. Reed
Josh Ross's headshot J. Ross
Brady Russell's headshot B. Russell
Jamie Sheriff's headshot J. Sheriff
Tyreke Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's headshot J. Smith-Njigba
Chris Steele's headshot C. Steele
Chris Stoll's headshot C. Stoll
Jalen Sundell's headshot J. Sundell
Drake Thomas's headshot D. Thomas
Laken Tomlinson's headshot L. Tomlinson
Kenneth Walker's headshot K. Walker
K'Von Wallace's headshot K. Wallace
Cody White's headshot C. White
Damarion Williams's headshot D. Williams
Leonard Williams's headshot L. Williams
Devon Witherspoon's headshot D. Witherspoon
JT Woods's headshot J. Woods
Riq Woolen's headshot R. Woolen
Dareke Young's headshot D. Young
Cameron Young's headshot C. Young

Comments

Seahawks Predicted to Land Projected $160 Million Pro Bowl Quarterback

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x