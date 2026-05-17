Seahawks Receive Warning on Tough Stretch to Begin 2026 NFL Season

Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks are defending Super Bowl champions. But that won’t guarantee the team anything when the 2026 campaign begins.

And in one of the most difficult NFL divisions, the Seahawks could face as much adversity as anybody to start next season.

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicted how each NFL team will do at the beginning of the 2026 campaign. Davenport projected the Seahawks to have a “mild” start.

“It shouldn’t be all that surprising that no NFC West team has an easy road to roaring out of the gate—the division sent three teams to the postseason a year ago,” wrote Davenport. “Seattle begins their title defense at home in a Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots before a less-than-daunting two-game road trip to Arizona and Washington.

“Then things get real—four games in five weeks against playoff teams from 2025, with the other contest a home tilt with the Chiefs.”