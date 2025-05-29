Proposed NFL Trade Would Have Seahawks Land Projected $62 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks success under head coach Mike Macdonald will likely hinge on the team’s defense if the franchise wants to emerge as a serious Super Bowl contender. Macdonald is known for building legendary defenses at his previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Michigan Wolverines.

The coach’s success with the Seahawks is still a work in progress as general manager John Schneider attempts to build a roster that is a better suited for Macdonald’s defensive blueprint. All this has Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk pushing the Seahawks to strike a late blockbuster trade for Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

“The Bengals defensive end is elite. He’s had 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and been a Pro Bowler every season in Cincinnati,” Salk wrote in a May 27, 2025 story titled, “Salk: Seahawks’ defense isn’t elite, but a trade could change that.” “He was an All-Pro last year and runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year. At 30 years old, he is in a contract dispute with one of the cheapest teams in the league, a scenario that has allowed John Schneider to add talent in the past.

“… The Seahawks have a good defense and a good batch of pass rushers. Boye Mafe and Derick Hall are both starting-caliber players. (DeMarcus) Lawrence and Uchenna Nwosu have been starters for most of their careers and should provide more than adequate depth. But none of those players are stars. None of them are as disruptive as Hendrickson. None of them have registered anywhere close to 17.5 sacks in the recent past.”

Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Is Projected to Have 2-Year, $62.9 Million Market Value

The star pass rusher has frequented the news as Hendrickson seeks a new lucrative contract. Hendrickson is set to have a $15.8 million salary in 2025 and will be a free agent if no new deal is reached. Spotrac projects Hendrickson’s market value will be a two-year, $62.9 million deal.

If the Bengals do opt to trade Hendrickson, it will be interesting to see what the veteran nets in a deal. Hendrickson has had two straight seasons with 17.5 sacks and at least 25 quarterback hits.

What Would the Seahawks Have to Trade to Land Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson?

Salk estimates that the Seahawks may have to part with a second-round draft pick to land Hendrickson. This also does not factor in the sizable new deal Seattle would need to give Hendrickson.

“As good as he is, Hendrickson isn’t a slam dunk. There are concerns,” Salk added. “He turns 31 in December and wants a big payday, which means the payor will probably be on the hook for some years on the downside of his career arc.

“And it would cost something to pry him out of Cincinnati – maybe something akin to the second-round pick they gave up for (Leonard) Williams just two seasons ago? He also isn’t known as a tremendous run stuffer, a near prerequisite for playing for Macdonald, in the NFC West and against the teams that currently rule the NFC in general.”