Controversial Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Move on From $72 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks face a decision ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5, 2024, as to whether to make additional moves to bolster the roster. Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk is suggesting the Seahawks move on from one of the faces of the franchise.

Salk is urging the Seahawks to trade fan favorite DK Metcalf. The Seattle Sports radio host floated the idea of the Seahawks trading Metcalf for future first and third-round picks. It remains to be seen if Metcalf could net this kind of return in a potential deal.

In the poll posted on X, fans appear to be nearly split on the idea with 60% being in favor of this trade, while close to 40% voted against the Metcalf deal. Metcalf is slated to be a free agent after the 2025 season, and Salk makes the argument that the star’s salary would be better utilized at another position of need.

Here’s what you need to know about a potential Metcalf trade.

Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Is Slated to Have a $31.8 Million Cap Hit in 2024

Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million contract with the Seahawks. The star’s cap hit is slated to jump up from $15 million in 2024 to $31.8 million in 2025.

“If you’ve listened to me for any amount of time, you’ve probably heard me mention this idea,” Salk wrote in an October 16, story titled, “Salk: Why Seahawks should explore a DK Metcalf trade.” “You might think I have a personal vendetta against him (I don’t) or that I don’t think he is a great receiver (I think he is a very good one). What I do think is that he plays a position that can get incredibly expensive and isn’t the best way to spend the huge dollars he is going to want in his next contract.

“Currently, DK is in the second season of a three-year extension worth an average of $24 million per year. That puts him 13th in the league at the position, but each of the 12 players above him have signed deals that last until after DK’s is up,” Salk continued.

“That puts him in line for a payday that could add $6-10 million a year to his current number and make him the highest paid player on the team. No thanks.”

Why the Seahawks Should Not Consider Trading DK Metcalf

Seattle does have plenty of holes on the roster, including a suspect offensive line and a defense that head coach Mike Macdonald is trying to make his own. It is true that the Seahawks have several additional playmakers, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.

Yet, we have also seen the impact Metcalf can make when on the field. Metcalf made his presence felt against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 by catching a touchdown pass while draped by three defenders just seconds before halftime to name one recent example.

With Metcalf out of the lineup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, the Seahawks offense struggled, scoring just one touchdown in a 31-10 blowout loss. As Metcalf heads for a contract extension, there are important conversations to be had about the playmaker’s next deal.

It is hard to imagine there not being some level of regret by the Seahawks if the team moves on from Metcalf.