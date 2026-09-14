Russell Wilson Stunningly Predicts $275 Million Star QB Will Demand Trade in CBS Debut

Russell Wilson was not known for being candid during his media sessions as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. It is fair for fans to wonder how Wilson will perform as an NFL media analyst following the star’s retirement during the offseason.

If Wilson’s CBS debut is any indication, the Seahawks legend plans to come out firing. Wilson made a bold prediction during his first regular-season game as a CBS analyst.

Wilson is very familiar with blockbuster quarterback trades, and the star is predicting that another deal could be on the horizon. The former Pro Bowler believes the pressure is on the Cincinnati Bengals this season as Joe Burrow considers demanding a trade.

“I think he’s tired of losing,” Wilson said of Burrow during a September 13, 2026, edition of CBS’ “NFL Today.” He said that a few times.

“He’s really focused on making sure that this is that special year. And listen, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, I’m just saying,” Wilson added.

“I’m just telling you right now. … I’m telling you right now, if it doesn’t go well in Cincinnati this year, Joe Burrow’s gone. I think he wants to leave and what’s gonna be interesting is where does he go? There’s some great teams that need a quarterback.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s $275 Million Contract Runs Through 2029 Amid NFL Trade Rumors

The challenge is that Burrow can not simply “leave” the Bengals. Burrow is on a five-year, $275 million contract that is slated to go through the 2029 season.

For Burrow to play for another team in 2027, the star would need to demand a trade. It is challenging not hear Wilson’s comments and think back to how his tenure in Seattle ended.

The good news for Bengals fans is that Cincinnati got off to a hot start with a 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Did Russell Wilson Demand a Trade From the Seahawks Before Blockbuster Broncos Deal?

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Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and there continues to be a debate regarding who initiated the deal. At the time, Wilson denied the idea that he demanded a trade from the Seahawks.

Regardless, the move worked out for the Seahawks, while Wilson’s career was never quite the same after leaving the Pacific Northwest.

Indirectly, Wilson helped the Seahawks win a second Super Bowl as Devon Witherspoon, Charles Cross, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall were just some of the players Seattle selected from draft picks acquired from Denver in the blockbuster trade.

“When it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market, allowing us to acquire three quality players, tremendous draft capital, and create salary cap flexibility,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement following the trade in 2022.

“We have a clear vision about the direction of this team, and this is an exciting time for our organization.”

Russell Wilson Denied Trade Demand Amid Seahawks-Broncos Deal

At the time, Wilson refuted the idea of a trade demand, labeling the deal as “mutual.”

“’I didn’t initiate it. It was mutual.’ – Russell Wilson when asked about the Seahawks putting out a statement that he initiate the trade.” NFL insider James Palmer detailed in a March 16, 2022, message on X.

“Wilson joked that we can talk about all this at a later date and tell some stories.”