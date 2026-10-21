Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Finally Land Kenneth Walker Replacement in $44 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks have not been able to solve the running back equation since Kenneth Walker departed for the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency. Seattle is hoping for improved production at the position once Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both return from injuries.

There is another path the Seahawks could take which involves trading for a veteran running back. Seattle has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to make a deal. The Indianapolis Colts may be in the market to strike additional trades after the franchise cut ties with general manager Chris Ballard.

Amid the front office shake-up, the Seahawks should make a call about star running back Jonathan Taylor by dangling a second-round draft pick. Stampede Blue’s Luke Schultheis projects Taylor’s trade value is a 2027 second rounder.

Let’s dive into what a potential Seahawks trade could look like for a veteran running back like Taylor.

Seahawks Rumors: Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Could be Potential Trade Target

The Seahawks’ lack of a rushing attack is one of the most glaring roadblocks which could keep Seattle from contending. Seattle gambled that the franchise could let Walker bolt and fill his spot with a cheaper replacement.

So far, this gamble has backfired as Price’s rookie season is off to a bumpy start as a result of injuries and fumbles. Taylor still has an additional two seasons remaining as part of a two-year, $44 million contract extension.

The Seahawks would inherit an out in Taylor’s deal that allows the team to move on from the playmaker during the 2027 offseason. Releasing Taylor comes with a $10 million dead cap hit, not exactly ideal.

If Taylor is traded, the running back’s deal likely needs reworked as the star’s cap hit the next two seasons tops $20 million annually. The Seahawks parting with a second rounder for the veteran playmaker makes sense if the two parties can come to an agreement on Taylor’s future deal.

Through the Colts’ first six games of the NFL season, Taylor has 122 carries for 492 yards and seven touchdowns.

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Emerge as Potential Sellers at Deadline

Critics could rightfully ask why not skip the trade and use this money to re-sign Walker. Yet, the challenge is the Seahawks cannot change the past, and Walker has performed like the top running back in the league to start the season, much to the delight of the Chiefs.

Seahawks.com’s John Boyle was asked about a potential trade with the Colts, citing Seattle’s running back woes.

“The Colts part of this question comes from the fact that Indianapolis just moved on from long-time GM Chris Ballard, meaning assistant GM Ed Dodds will now run the personnel department until the Colts hire a new GM,” Boyle wrote in an October 20, mailbag story. “Dodds, of course, was a longtime Seahawks scout under John Schneider, so there’s an obvious connection there.

“Schneider takes pride in being involved in every possible transaction or trade that can possibly help his team, so whether or not Dodds were in charge, Schneider would be calling up the Colts if he thought there were good players to be had, via a trade, but having a good relationship with Dodds certainly can’t hurt,” Boyle added.

“Then again, Schneider has a good relationship with damn near every personnel person in the NFL a this point, so I’m not sure how much of a difference it really makes who is calling the shots.”