Proposed NFL Trade Has Seahawks Land $333 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl QB Amid Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks may be down to just one quarterback when the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Sam Darnold’s status was already uncertain, and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Drew Lock is dealing with multiple injuries which could sideline the veteran signal-caller as well.

Even if Darnold was fully healthy, there are plenty of question marks about the Seahawks quarterback. With Darnold and Lock both dealing with injuries, Milroe remains the lone healthy quarterback.

Seattle also signed Adrian Martinez, but the quarterback is far from a long-term solution. Could the Seahawks look to add a veteran quarterback ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins could make some sense for the Seahawks, depending on the price.

Let’s dive into what a potential Seahawks-Raiders trade could look like.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Strike NFL Trade for Raiders QB Kirk Cousins?

The challenge for Seattle is that the Raiders are likely asking for more than the Seahawks may want to part with just to have additional insurance at quarterback. Seattle may need to send Las Vegas a third-round pick in order to land Cousins.

The deal makes sense if the Seahawks think that Cousins could compete with Darnold and Lock to be the team’s starting quarterback for 2027.

“Even with the Raiders sitting at 4-4 and still competing to stay in reach of a playoff spot, I think Cousins could be had for a price — regardless of a win or loss against the 49ers on Sunday,” NFL insider Charles Robinson noted in a November 6, story titled, “Deadline nuggets: the Titans/Giants Jeffrey Simmons drama, a Kirk Cousins price + heat checking wideouts and running backs.”

“The price? I think a third-round pick would be too tempting to pass up for Las Vegas. Yes, it’s rich. But the Raiders have been placing a lot of value on Cousins’ bridge role as No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza patiently grows as an understudy,” Robinson added.

“… It’s an understandable sentiment. But it’s also hard to deny that Mendoza’s time is coming. And getting a solid draft pick for Cousins would just stack another asset to build the offense. While I’m not sure the Raiders would want to plug Mendoza in to face three tough defenses before the bye week, the deadline is the deadline.”

For the Seahawks, a fourth-round pick feels more reasonable, especially for a quarterback on an expiring deal.

Who Will be the Seahawks Starting Quarterback in 2027?

There is a reason for the Seahawks to have some concerns about Darnold, both for this season and beyond. Darnold is now dealing with his second injury of the season and has not looked like himself after returning to the field.

The quarterback’s three-year, $100 million contract is slated to go through 2027, but Seattle does have an out in Darnold’s deal this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons released Cousins in March after the quarterback initially signed a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract. Cousins later inked a one-year, $11.3 million contract with the Raiders.

The quarterback has earned $333 million during his 15 NFL seasons. Cousins has thrown for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes through the Raiders’ first nine games this season.

Seahawks News: QB Drew Lock’s Playing Status ‘Up in the Air’ for Raiders Game

Adding Cousins not only provides insurance for this season, but if the veteran plays well, it could open up another viable option for 2027. Macdonald revealed that Lock’s status is “up in the air” ahead of the Seahawks’ clash with the Raiders.

“I think we’ll probably re-evaluate early in the week,” Macdonald said of Lock, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “I’m assuming we’re going to probably have to make a decision on who we’re going to get ready and how we’re going to do that.

“Drew’s situation, we’ll have to evaluate that as well. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s kind of up in the air right now.”