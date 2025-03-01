Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Seahawks Swap $72 Million Star for Packers Playmaker

There continues to be a growing buzz in NFL rumors that the Seattle Seahawks are exploring a potential blockbuster trade. Publicly, the Seahawks have attempted to downplay the idea of trading star receiver DK Metcalf.

Yet, multiple reports indicate that Seattle is exploring the idea of trading Metcalf. Emerald Spectrum’s Corbin Smith (formerly of Sports Illustrated) reported that the Seahawks have had talks with the Green Bay Packers about a blockbuster deal for Metcalf.

“One team to keep close tabs on: the Packers,” Smith detailed in a February 28, 2025, message on X. “A source indicated they have had discussions with Seahawks this week and have an offer on the table that includes a high pick and a young receiver on roster to acquire Metcalf. Obvious connection to [Seahawks general manager John] Schneider as well.”



The Packers Believe the Team Made the Seahawks an NFL Trade Offer That Can Land DK Metcalf: Report

Locked on Packers’ Peter Bukowski reported that Green Bay has made an offer the front office believes “can land DK Metcalf.” It is worth noting that plenty of potential trades are discussed at the NFL combine that never come to fruition.

Yet, fans may remember general manager John Schneider publicly playing it coy while working in the background at Indianapolis, Ind., to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

“I can confirm Corbin’s reporting here,” Bukowski noted in a February 28, message on X regarding the Packers potentially trading for Metcalf. “League source told me [Green Bay] has been working on this and has an offer they think can land DK Metcalf.

“Then the hope is trading Jaire Alexander to backfill some of the lost draft capital if they can get it.”

The Rumored Trade Proposal Would Send the Seahawks a 1st-Round Pick & Packers WR Romeo Dobbs

It remains to be seen just how far along these trade talks are between the Seahawks and Packers. Yet, what would a potential Metcalf trade look like between the two NFC franchises?

The proposed deal centers around the Packers first-round pick (No. 23 overall) and potentially starting receiver Romeo Doubs, per Smith. Dontaryion Wicks would be another potential option if Dobbs is not included.

“Based on what I’ve heard, for Seahawks to move DK Metcalf, trade would have to be structured to receive No. 23, a Day 3 pick and either Romeo Doubs or Dontaryion Wicks in exchange for receiver and one of their early day three selections,” Smith added. “Anything less than that, it’s not happening.”

Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Is Slated to Have a $31.8 Million Cap Hit in 2025

The potential trade could have some financial motivation for Seattle with Metcalf potentially landing a lucrative new contract in 2026. Metcalf is heading into the final season of a three-year, $72 million contract.

The star has a sizable $31.8 million cap hit in 2025. Spotrac projects Metcalf’s market value to be a three-year, $76.4 million contract, a similar deal to what the playmaker has now.

Trading Metcalf would put the Seahawks in a position of potentially moving on from two star receivers this offseason with Tyler Lockett in danger of being a potential cap casualty. The Seahawks would be going all-in on Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the team’s star receiver, but this is a lot of production to replace.

Doubs is the most productive of the two Packers receiving options being floated, but the wideout is not close to the threat Metcalf has been in Seattle. The Packers receiver posted 46 catches for 601 yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 appearances during the 2024 season.