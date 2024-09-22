Seahawks Linked to Trade for $37 Million Former No. 1 Pick QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for a reclamation project at quarterback. ESPN insider Dan Graziano labeled the Seahawks as one of the top potential trade partners for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young after the team’s decision to bench the former No. 1 pick.

“Two days after benching Young just 18 games into his career for Andy Dalton, Panthers coach Dave Canales said the team isn’t trading Young,” Graziano wrote in a September 20, 2024, story titled, “2024 NFL trade deadline: Top candidates to move, team fits.” “But wacky things happen in Carolina and plans change quickly. If the Panthers decide they can’t fix Young, who knows at that point? Surely there are teams out there willing to take on a potential reclamation player who was the first overall pick in the draft 17 months ago.

“… It’s difficult to predict Tua Tagovailoa’s future in the wake of his third diagnosed concussion. But there is uncertainty in the short term and long term. Coach Mike McDaniel could potentially view Young as a player who could thrive in his quick-release offense. Don’t sleep on the Jets, Rams and Seahawks if Young were available.”

Could the Seahawks Make a Run at Trading for Panthers QB Bryce Young?

Seattle has already shown a willingness to take a chance on trading for a potential quarterback of the future. The Seahawks acquired Sam Howell in a deal with the Washington Commanders this past offseason. Young’s upside could be much more enticing given the quarterback is just 23 years old.

Geno Smith is playing in a pivotal season with the Seahawks that could go a long way in determining his future. It is a small sample size, but Smith has looked solid in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s system.

Smith’s three-year, $75 million contract is slated to run through the 2025 season. The quarterback’s agent approached Seattle about a new deal this offseason, but the Seahawks declined.

Panthers QB Bryce Young’s Trade Value Remains a Mystery

Young’s future in Carolina remains uncertain, but it is not a good sign if new head coach Dave Canales has already lost faith in the quarterback after two games. We’re less than two years removed from Young being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Young’s team-friendly four-year, $37.9 million rookie deal is slated to run through 2026. It remains to be seen what Young’s trade value would be if the Panthers explore potential trades.

We witnessed the San Francisco 49ers fail to get more than a fourth-round pick for former No. 3 pick Trey Lance. This could be a buy low opportunity for the Seattle front office.

Could Seattle make a run at Young to potentially learn behind Smith? Let us know below if you are in favor of the Seahawks making a run at Young.