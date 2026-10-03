NFL Announces Week 3 Punishment for Two Seahawks Players

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to the Washington Commanders in a surprising result, especially with Jayden Daniels sidelined for the Week 3 game.

Nonetheless, the loss wasn’t the only bad news for two Seahawks players. On Oct. 3, the NFL announced its Week 3 fines, and two Seattle players appeared on the list: Demarcus Lawrence and Brady Russell.

Lawrence received the larger fine of the two players for a hit on a quarterback in which the veteran delivered a blow to the head/neck area in the second quarter at the 0:52 mark. As a result, he received a $17,911 fine from the league.

Meanwhile, Russell’s fine came for an unnecessary roughness infraction on a play away from the ball in the second quarter at the 10:28 mark. Because of that play, the league fined him $11,111.

Lawrence and Russell were the only two players from this game who received a fine, as no Commanders player appeared on the list.

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald on Week 3 Loss to Washington

After the loss to the Commanders, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the game, while also crediting Washington for their defensive performance.

“It was a tough game,” Macdonald told reporters after the game. “I think our guys played really hard, stuck together. Hats off to Washington. I thought they played a great game. Had a great plan. Plus, they’re minus-three in the takeaway department. But the NFL, what wins games is great situational football, taking care of the rock, playing complementary football and stacking plays, and we didn’t do those things today, and they did. So, credit to them.

“But I think the message to our guys is just that when we play great Seahawk football, we should expect to win games. With all the things that we kind of lost, the miniature, the inside battles of the game, it’s still a two-point game, and we can be better situationally to take advantage of that and try to close the game out. But tough game, great game by them, and we’ll move forward.”

Richard Sherman on Rashid Shaheed Concerns

Moreover, through three games, the Seahawks have yet to get the most out of Rashid Shaheed. As a result, former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman is sounding the alarm and urging the wideout to get on track after their Week 3 loss.

“You paid him all this money to stay,” Sherman said in an Oct. 1 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “They’re not targeting him enough for me to even feel comfortable with the money they’re paying him. We’re throwing a lot of tight end screens, and they’re working, but you have to get your guys involved.

“Are people going to just start ignoring him? I can understand why Seahawks fans are complaining about seeing K9 have the success that he’s having in Kansas City and not seeing Rashid Shaheed, who got a big-time payday, not even get targeted enough to have that kind of success, to have the kind of impact that you would expect.”