Seahawks Star Nick Emmanwori Posts Encouraging Injury Update

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori appears intent on turning the page after his surgically repaired ankle kept him out of Week 1.

Emmanwori posted a photo of himself working on the practice field to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 15, adding a two-word message: “Shake back.”

It isn’t an official declaration that Emmanwori will play against the Arizona Cardinals. It is, however, another encouraging marker in a recovery that has stretched from Super Bowl week into the opening days of Seattle’s title defense.

Emmanwori was inactive for the Seahawks’ 13-10 season-opening win over the New England Patriots after being listed as questionable and practicing on a limited basis during game week.

Nick Emmanwori Has Been Working Back From July Ankle Surgery

The ankle issue predates training camp by several months.

Emmanwori injured it during practice in the days before Super Bowl LX, but recovered enough to play in Seattle’s championship win and participate in portions of the offseason program.

The Seahawks eventually decided surgery offered the better long-term solution.

“It’s really the best thing for him, for now and the foreseeable future, for the rest of his career,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said when explaining the decision during training camp.

Emmanwori opened camp on the physically unable to perform list before passing his physical on August 11. By the week of the opener, he had advanced to limited practice participation.

Macdonald said September 7 that Emmanwori had done his “most work” over the previous couple of days and “looks great.”

Seattle still opted against rushing him onto the field against New England.

That gave Emmanwori an unusually useful recovery window. Because the Seahawks opened on a Wednesday and do not visit Arizona until September 20, he gets 11 days between games.

Emmanwori’s Return Would Give Seahawks Defense Another Dimension in Week 2 Against Arizona Cardinals

Seattle survived just fine without him in Week 1.

The Seahawks erased a 10-point second-half deficit against New England, and their defense intercepted Drake Maye three times in the fourth quarter to secure a 13-10 win.

But surviving without Emmanwori and preferring to do so are two different things.

As a rookie in 2025, the second-round pick recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception while starting 11 regular-season games. Seattle used the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender in multiple alignments rather than treating him as a conventional safety.

That versatility is the attraction. Macdonald can move Emmanwori closer to the line of scrimmage, use him in coverage or deploy him as a matchup piece depending on the offense.

Seattle has not yet released its first official Week 2 injury report, so the Instagram post shouldn’t be mistaken for a game-status announcement.

For now, “Shake back” is exactly what it looks like: a player who missed the opener putting his recovery back on display, with considerably more at stake than an offseason workout.