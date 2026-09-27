Nick Emmanwori Injury: Seahawks Star Returns vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks received another concerning injury update on safety Nick Emmanwori during their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Seattle announced during the game that Emmanwori is questionable to return because of a hamstring injury.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo quickly pointed out the significance of the setback, noting that Emmanwori had only recently returned from offseason ankle surgery.

“Just back from offseason ankle surgery, Nick Emmanwori now questionable with a hamstring injury for the #Seahawks,” Garafolo wrote on X.

The hamstring issue is a new injury for Emmanwori, who entered Sunday having finally worked his way off Seattle’s injury report following weeks of managing his surgically repaired ankle.

Emmanwori did return the close out the first half.

Nick Emmanwori Injury Update Comes After Full Week of Practice

There had been encouraging signs surrounding Emmanwori heading into the Commanders matchup.

He was listed with an ankle injury on Seattle’s Week 3 injury report but participated fully in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He consequently carried no game designation into Sunday and was cleared to play.

That represented an important step forward after a lengthy recovery.

Emmanwori underwent ankle surgery before training camp to address an injury he originally suffered in practice prior to Super Bowl LX. He began camp on the physically unable to perform list before passing his physical in August.

The second-year defender then missed Seattle’s season opener before making his 2026 debut against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Emmanwori said after that game that he “felt good” in his limited return and explained that undergoing surgery had ultimately been the best path toward getting healthy early in the season.

Now Seattle will have to determine whether the hamstring injury represents another absence for one of the most versatile pieces of Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Seahawks Already Without Julian Love, Ty Okada

Emmanwori’s status is particularly notable because Seattle entered the Washington game short-handed at safety.

Julian Love was ruled out because of a calf injury after missing practice Thursday and Friday, while Ty Okada was also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

That makes any extended absence for Emmanwori potentially significant for a secondary already operating without multiple players at the position.

The 2025 second-round pick emerged as one of Seattle’s most important young defenders as a rookie. Emmanwori finished his first season with 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team and finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Seattle has not yet announced whether Emmanwori will return to Sunday’s game.