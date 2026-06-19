Nick Emmanwori Listed Among the Most Versatile Players in the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks are about to defend their Super Bowl Championship with training camp right around the corner, and the regular season on the horizon. The fun part is observing the progression of players from one year to the next and the surprising players who become key contributors.

One player who came in and had an immediate impact for the Seahawks last season was safety Nick Emmanwori. The rookie out of the University of South Carolina came in and became a key piece in a championship-winning defense.

Emmanwori showcased his versatility last season, becoming a Swiss-Army-knife-type weapon for Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks defense. Now, throughout the league, Emmanwori is being recognized for the vast array of tools at his disposal.

Versatility

The Athletic compiled a list of 10 of the most versatile players in the NFL. In his June 15 article, Ted Nguyen wrote that NFL teams are looking for versatile players to make decision-making easier.

“Versatility is always important, but coaches have gotten better at weaponizing it,” Nguyen wrote. “My top-10 list of versatile players in the league is based on last season’s production and projecting how they’ll play in 2026.”

Those among the listed were Derwin James, Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Dejean, and Puka Nacua. One other name on the list was the Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori. Nguyen described Emmanwori as “the skeleton key to the best defense in the league.”

“The Seahawks played more sub personnel (five or more defensive backs) than any team. Seattle didn’t mind mismatching its nickel against heavy personnel because Emmanwori evolved into a legitimate linebacker,” Nguyen wrote. “Coach Mike MacDonald said they became a 4-3 base with a ‘crazy athletic sam’ linebacker.”

Nguyen also projects that Emmanwori will take another leap in year two due to adding pass-rushing moves to his arsenal.

“With his physicality and athleticism, I don’t see why he can’t become a pass-rushing threat,” Nguyen wrote. “One of the things I’m most excited about next season is watching how Emmanwori expands his game in Year 2.”

Emmanwori adding more tools this offseason is just part of his quest to become a more complete player.

Well Rounded

Nick Emmanwori is upping his game for the 2026 season, and his teammates and coaches have taken notice this offseason. Matt Calkins of The Seattle Times, in his June 11 article, wrote about Emmanwori and how he is finding ways to become even more versatile. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV praised the versatility and tools of Emmanwori and said his next step is in the classroom.

“The next step would be the classroom, just taking steps as far as knowing what plays are before him,” Jones said. “Nick’s a student of the game, Nick’s been doing that, so I expect him to be dominant again”

Emmanwori’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, praised Emmanwori’s willingness to work on things that aren’t comfortable for him.

“A lot of guys would be afraid to put themselves in a situation where they don’t necessarily look like they know that they’re, like, great at it yet. (Emmanwori) is OK being in that kind of gray area,” Macdonald said. “Now he’s got a sense of urgency to get there. He’s not afraid to jump head first, so to speak.”

As far as Emmanwori goes, he envisions his next step in year two as becoming a more complete player.

“I’m looking to just be more of a complete player,” Emmanwori said. “A lot of the stuff last year as a rook, maybe after like Week 8 or 9, I started noticing formations and stuff, so Week 1 (this season), I’m trying to notice stuff and be ahead of the game so I can play fast, make more plays, finish more and more impactful plays.”

If the Seahawks hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions, then Emmanwori will be a large part of the equation, and he’s doing his part to ensure that there will be no sophomore slump for himself.