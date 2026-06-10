Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori Addresses His Evolution Entering 2nd Season

Safety Nick Emmanwori had a very strong rookie season for the Seattle Seahawks last year. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still trying to get a lot better for 2026.

Speaking to reporters on the first day of mandatory minicamp, Emmanwori answered how he sees himself improving this season as the Seahawks try to repeat as champions.

“I’m just trying to evolve my game,” said Emmanwori. “The NFL game is evolving, so I’m trying to be the frontrunner in leading that way. So I’m working with the edges, [DeMarcus Lawrence] was out there giving me tips and trying to get me going in that lane.”

In 2025, Emmanwori posted 81 combined tackles, including nine tackles for loss. He also had 11 pass defenses, four quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori Speaks out on Development Entering 2026

The 2025 second-round pick began his first NFL season with a high-ankle sprain. That limited what he was able to contribute for the Seahawks in September.

But upon returning, Emmanwori was one of the most versatile defensive players in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, the safety lined up for at least 100 defensive snaps at slot cornerback, box safety and along the edge. Of those spots, Emmanwori played the least amount along the edge but it seems as though that might change in 2026.

“Nick’s a hell of a player. Nick’s got all of the tools and abilities that anybody in the world could ask for,” Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV told reporters. “Now the next step would be the classroom, just taking steps as far as knowing what plays are before him. Nick’s a student of the game, Nick’s been doing that, so I expect him to be dominant again.”

Seahawks Defensive Expectations as Seattle Prepares to Defend Title

It’s a bit scary to think about, but Emmanwori could just be scratching the surface on his potential after only one NFL season.

“I’m looking to just be more of a complete player,” Emmanwori said. “A lot of the stuff last year as a rook, maybe after like Week 8 or 9, I started noticing formations and stuff, so Week 1, I’m trying to notice stuff and be ahead of the game so I can play fast, make more plays, finish more and more impactful plays.

“I think I did a really good job last year, but I’m definitely ahead of the curve now, starting to feel the game a lot more.”

With that in mind, could the Seahawks defense be better in 2026 too?

That’s a truly scary thought. No defense gave up fewer points than the Seahawks in 2025. The unit was also ranked sixth in yards allowed.

Entering Year 2, though, Emmanwori appears capable of reaching another level in his development. That could result in him playing an even more versatile role and making a greater impact for the Seahawks defense.