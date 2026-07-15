Seattle Seahawks Put Nick Emmanwori on Notice Before Sophomore Season

The Seattle Seahawks are not tempering expectations for Nick Emmanwori before his sophomore season.

Seattle’s social media team posted a dramatic video centered on the second-year safety, opening with a shot of the back of Emmanwori’s No. 3 jersey as three warnings flash across the screen: “You can’t run. You can’t throw. You can’t hide.”

After a series of his rookie highlights, the video lands its final message: “And that was only year one.”

It is promotional material, but it also captures the challenge now facing Emmanwori. His first NFL season established him as one of the most versatile pieces in head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense. His second will show how much further the Seahawks can expand that role after opposing coaches have had an entire offseason to study him.

Nick Emmanwori Gave Seahawks Plenty to Promote

Emmanwori finished his rookie regular season with 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and one interception in 14 games. The Pro Football Writers of America also selected him to its All-Rookie Team.

Those numbers only partially explain why Seattle is presenting him as a player offenses cannot escape.

Although officially listed as a safety, Emmanwori moved throughout the Seahawks’ defense. He aligned near the line of scrimmage, operated as a linebacker and handled more conventional assignments in the secondary.

Macdonald acknowledged during the season that he had “never really had a player like” Emmanwori. Seattle’s coaching staff consequently built specialized packages around a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender capable of covering receivers, attacking the backfield or tracking mobile quarterbacks.

That flexibility is the real substance behind the team’s “you can’t run, you can’t throw” message. Emmanwori was not merely accumulating tackles from one fixed position. Seattle could change his job from one snap to the next without substituting personnel or clearly revealing the coverage.

The next step is becoming even more consistent while carrying greater expectations. Emmanwori is no longer an unfamiliar rookie whom offenses are encountering for the first time. He is now a player opposing coordinators will identify and account for when building their weekly protection and matchup plans.

Seahawks’ Summer Schedule Will Offer First Look at Year 2

Emmanwori’s second-year progression will soon move from promotional videos to the practice field.

The Seahawks are scheduled to open their public training-camp slate at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on July 25. Seattle announced nine public practices, followed by its annual Football Fest at Lumen Field on August 8.

The preseason begins one week later. Seattle hosts the Dallas Cowboys on August 15 before visiting the Tennessee Titans on August 23 and Kansas City Chiefs on August 28.

Because Emmanwori already established himself as an important defensive player, his preseason snap count may not be the most revealing part of the summer. His alignments and responsibilities during camp could matter more.

Seattle can explore whether to use him more frequently as a blitzer, match him against tight ends and bigger receivers or deploy him as a quarterback spy. His ability to fill several jobs also gives Macdonald options when injuries or specific opponents require a change in structure.

That experimentation should be one of the more important Seahawks storylines during camp.

Nick Emmanwori Faces Super Bowl Rematch in Week 1

Seattle will not receive a gradual introduction to the regular season.

The Seahawks open against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field on Wednesday, September 9, in a nationally televised rematch of Super Bowl LX. Seattle defeated New England 29-13 in February, and the organization will unveil its championship banner before the opener.

That stage will immediately test whether Seattle’s defense can move beyond its championship season rather than simply celebrate it.

Macdonald has resisted describing 2026 as an attempt to “run it back” or defend what the Seahawks accomplished. Emmanwori’s situation fits that message. His rookie season may have created the excitement, but none of those statistics guarantee the same impact in Year 2.

The team’s video nevertheless makes Seattle’s belief unmistakable.

The Seahawks already view Emmanwori as more than a promising young safety. They are promoting him as a defining piece of their defense, and warning the rest of the NFL that his first season may have been only an introduction.