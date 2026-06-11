Former Seattle Seahawks Exec Makes First Big Move With Minnesota Vikings

Former Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley did not take long to start reshaping his new front office with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings parted ways with four staffers on Thursday, June 11, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, in the first significant reported front-office shakeup since Teasley was hired as Minnesota’s general manager. Lewis reported that assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts and pro scout Salli Clavelle are all out.

For Seahawks fans, this is not just a Minnesota staffing note. It is the first clear look at how one of John Schneider’s former top lieutenants plans to run his own operation after spending more than a decade in Seattle’s front office.

The Vikings officially announced Teasley as their new general manager on June 1, noting that he had spent the previous 13 seasons with the Seahawks and helped Seattle reach the playoffs nine times during his tenure. The Seahawks’ own front-office bio listed Teasley as a 2013 scouting intern who worked his way through pro personnel roles before becoming assistant general manager.

Now, Teasley is moving from evaluating players to evaluating the people who build the board.

Nolan Teasley’s Vikings Changes Signal a Real Break From the Previous Regime

The most important part of the report is not simply that four staffers are leaving. It is who they are and what their exits suggest.

Stephenson and Roberts had deep ties to Minnesota’s scouting operation. Stephenson had been with the Vikings since 2002, while Roberts had been in the organization for more than a decade, according to The Athletic. Washington and Clavelle were hires made during the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, with both previously working for the San Francisco 49ers.

That makes this a clean early signal that Teasley is not merely inheriting the old structure and waiting a full cycle to adjust it.

This matters because NFL front-office calendars do not pause for a new GM to get comfortable. June is when many scouting contracts expire, making it a natural time for personnel departments to change. It is also the window when a new general manager can begin building the staff that will shape the next free-agent class and the next draft board.

Teasley said at his introductory press conference that he still needed time to assess the Vikings’ current evaluators.

“I haven’t been here to assess the people who are here,” Teasley said, via The Athletic. “But I know there’s a lot of strong evaluators and a really strong football evaluation team in place. So, I would leave it at that.”

A week later, Minnesota’s front office is already changing.

Seahawks’ Front Office Tree Gets Another Test in Minnesota

Teasley’s move to Minnesota was also a reminder of how much the Seahawks’ front office has been valued around the league.

Seattle kept Teasley for more than a decade while he climbed from scouting intern to assistant GM. The Seahawks promoted him from director of pro personnel to assistant general manager after his rise through the department.

That background is relevant because Teasley’s Seattle experience was especially tied to pro personnel, roster building and evaluation beyond just the college draft. Those are areas where the Vikings will need clarity quickly.

Minnesota is not hiring Teasley to maintain a museum version of the previous front office. The Vikings hired him to make calls, set priorities and decide which evaluators fit his process. The reported departures give him room to add an assistant GM or other senior personnel voices with closer alignment to his approach.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, already had to absorb the loss of a key front-office figure after a successful run under Schneider. For Seattle, Teasley’s early Vikings moves are a reminder that organizational success does not only show up in wins, playoff appearances or draft picks. It also shows up when other teams want your executives.