NFL World Reacts to Nolan Teasley Leaving Seahawks for Minnesota Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks are losing one of the key figures from their front office after winning the Super Bowl.

Seattle assistant general manager Nolan Teasley has agreed to become the Minnesota Vikings’ new general manager, according to multiple NFL insiders. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings had agreed to terms with Teasley. Teasley’s Seahawks tenure began with the franchise’s first Super Bowl-winning season and ends after another Lombardi Trophy.

For Seattle, the reaction around the league was telling. This was not framed as a random executive promotion. It was viewed as the Vikings pulling from one of the NFL’s hottest organizations at a moment when the Seahawks’ roster-building operation has never had more attention.

“Big loss for Seahawks,” Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith posted on X. “Key part of building the Super Bowl squad.”

Big loss for Seahawks. Key part of building the Super Bowl squad. https://t.co/jVw9rM3eXG — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 30, 2026

That is the part Seahawks fans should not gloss over. Teasley was not simply an executive with a title. According to his official Seahawks bio, Teasley was in his 14th season with Seattle and his fourth as assistant general manager after working his way from scouting intern to pro personnel scout, assistant director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel. His role included working with president of football operations/general manager John Schneider on player acquisition through the draft, free agency and trade proposals.

NFL Insiders Point to Seahawks’ Loss With Nolan Teasley

Pelissero described Teasley as “regarded as one of the NFL’s top young executives,” adding that he now gets the chance to bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota.

Breer gave the Seahawks angle more weight, pointing out that Teasley’s first year in Seattle came during the franchise’s first Super Bowl-winning season. He now leaves after Seattle’s second title.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert added important Vikings context, writing that Teasley was the only candidate among Minnesota’s final five without a previous connection to the franchise or head coach Kevin O’Connell. Seifert also noted that, with the exception of longtime Vikings contract negotiator and salary-cap executive Rob Brzezinski, Minnesota’s GM candidates had scouting backgrounds.

Nolan Teasley was the only candidate among the Vikings’ final 5 without a previous connection to the team or to Kevin O’Connell. An interesting choice for sure. Much more to come. https://t.co/yCFCuL51DR — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 30, 2026

That makes the hire more interesting. Minnesota did not simply choose familiarity. The Vikings went outside their existing orbit for a Seahawks executive whose rise was built through scouting and pro personnel.

The Vikings had previously scheduled GM interviews with Teasley, Brzezinski, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray and Rams assistant GM John McKay, according to NFL Network’s Pelissero.

Teasley Rose From Seahawks Intern to Assistant GM

Teasley’s Seahawks story is the kind of front-office climb that teams like to sell internally.

He joined Seattle in 2013 as an intern in the scouting department. From there, he spent three seasons as a pro personnel scout from 2014 to 2016, one season as assistant director of pro personnel in 2017 and five seasons as director of pro personnel from 2018 to 2022 before becoming assistant general manager.

That path matters because Teasley’s background was not limited to one corner of the operation. The Seahawks’ official bio says he helped manage communication between scouting, research and analytics departments, remained involved in the draft process and evaluated NFL rosters and practice squads throughout the year.

His pro personnel roots also line up with one of Seattle’s defining roster-building traits under Schneider: finding value outside the obvious places. The Seahawks have long leaned on trades, waiver claims, free-agent fits and roster-churn decisions as much as headline draft picks.

That is part of what Minnesota is buying.

What Teasley’s Departure Means for the Seahawks

The Seahawks still have Schneider, whose contract runs through the 2030 NFL Draft after an extension announced in 2025. Schneider has been with Seattle since 2010 and added president of football operations to his title after Pete Carroll was replaced by Mike Macdonald.

So this is not a front-office reset in Seattle. It is a tribute to the machine Schneider has built.

But it is still a real loss. Teasley had been part of Seattle’s football operation for more than a decade, including multiple eras of the franchise. He was there for the end of the Legion of Boom years, the Russell Wilson transition, the Macdonald era and the Super Bowl-winning roster that made Seattle’s staff a target around the league.

There is also be a draft-pick angle for Seattle. Under the NFL’s system rewarding teams for developing minority coaches and executives, a team that loses a minority executive or coach to become another team’s head coach or top football executive can receive third-round compensatory picks in consecutive drafts.

#Seahawks will get third round picks in 2027 and 2028 for this https://t.co/90Kp7Yl43H — Rob Staton (@robstaton) May 30, 2026

That does not replace Teasley’s institutional knowledge. But it would give Schneider more premium draft capital to keep replenishing the roster.