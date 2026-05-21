Seahawks Assistant GM Firmly in Running for New Role With NFC Foe: Report

The Seattle Seahawks lost assistant coaches this offseason after winning the Super Bowl. They could lose assistant general manager Nolan Teasley as well.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Wednesday that Teasley is one of five finalists for the Minnesota Vikings general manager job.

As a finalist, Teasley will receive a second interview after Memorial Day. The other finalists are Vikings interim GM Rob Brzezinski, Denver Broncos’ Reed Burckhardt, Buffalo Bills‘ Terrance Gray, and Los Angeles Rams‘ John McKay.

“Teasley is the only one lacking obvious Minnesota ties,” wrote Jones. “He came highly recommended by Seahawks GM John Schneider, and he just won a Super Bowl as the No. 2 in command.”

Teasley has spent the past 13 seasons with the Seahawks. He has served as the team’s assistant general manager since 2023.

Seahawks Assistant GM Nolan Teasley Gets 2nd Vikings Interview

NFL teams seeing their executives and coaches get interviews for promotions elsewhere is a double-edged sword. While it speaks volumes to the success of the organization, it could also hurt the team going forward because of the need to replace them.

Before becoming assistant general manager, Teasley was a pro personnel scout, assistant director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel with the Seahawks. He was the team’s director of pro personnel from 2018-22.

Teasley began his tenure with the Seahawks as an intern in the team’s scouting department in 2013.

As assistant GM, Teasley works “collaboratively” with general manager John Schneider “in all aspects of player acquisition via the draft, free agency and trade proposals.”

The Vikings are searching for a new general manager this offseason after suddenly firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at the end of January.

There was a lot of speculation about the reasoning behind Adofo-Mensah’s departure in Minnesota. But one of the possibilities was the general manager’s decision to not bring back quarterback Sam Darnold.

The signal-caller led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024, but Minnesota elected to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as its starter.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Darnold led Seattle to the Super Bowl.

Who Could Replace Teasley With Seahawks?

Teasley still faces stiff competition to land the Vikings GM role. But it’s not too early to think about who might replace him as Seahawks assistant GM.

SB Nation’s Field Gulls’ Jer’rel Coleman argued Seattle will turn to an internal candidate.

“If Teasley departs, Seahawks GM, John Schneider could turn to a deep group of personnel executives to help fill the void moving forward. Schneider has been building out the front office since 2010, and that work could lead to some of those assistants getting their own chances at the big chair,” wrote Coleman.

This offseason, the Seahawks lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. Seattle, though, replace Kubiak with an external option.

The Seahawks hired Brian Fleury as their next offensive coordinator.

Seattle also had to replace quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and run game coordinator Rick Dennison. Those two assistants followed Kubiak to Las Vegas.

The Seahawks hired Tyson Prince and Justin Outten as quarterbacks coach and run game coordinator, respectively, this offseason. Both were already previously on Seattle’s coaching staff.