Once-Promising Seahawks WR in Danger of Being Cut Before 2024 Season

The Seattle Seahawks may be forced to make a few tough cuts before the start of the season.

As predicted by Sports Illustrated Fan Nation’s Corbin K. Smith, he expects the Seahawks to finally release fourth-year receiver Dee Eskridge. The former second-round draft pick has had a disappointing career through his first three seasons in Seattle, posting just 17 receptions for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown. Making matters worse is that Eskridge failed to post a single reception in four games played last season after appearing in just 18 offensive snaps.

Smith’s argument is simple — four receiver spots are essentially locked in with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo. That basically leaves two remaining spots at the receiver position, with Smith projecting veteran free agent signee Laviska Shenault and Dareke Young sticking around due to his special teams skills. That leaves Eskridge as the odd man out.

“With four spots likely locked up, as many as five or six players could be vying for just one or two reserve spots,” writes Smith. “Offering tackle-breaking ability as a receiver and returner with previous running back experience, Shenault winds up beating out Dee Eskridge, while Dareke Young sticks around due to his excellent punt and kick coverage skills and own positional versatility.”

Dee Eskridge Was Once Considered Promising Prospect

Making matters worse is that Eskridge isn’t even projected to stick around on the practice squad, with Smith expecting former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White and undrafted rookie Hayden Hatten to land spots on the practice squad after final cuts.

The projection isn’t exactly surprising considering Eskridge hasn’t really shown any promise since the Seahawks selected him with a second-round draft pick back in 2021. The speedy 5-foot-9 receiver — he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash during his pro day — entered the league with a lot of promise considering he was a Second-team All-American during the 2020 season and was named the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Eskridge actually produced 17 kickoff returns for 467 yards and a touchdown (27.5 yards per return) during his final year at Western Michigan while earning Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Dee Eskridge Needs to Likely Earn Spot on Special Teams

Along with his lack of production at receiver, Eskridge has failed to find a niche as a special teams player. The strict special teams rules essentially limiting kickoff returns in recent years obviously hasn’t helped, but even in his opportunities as a kickoff returner, Eskridge has produced just 17 returns for 428 yards with 25.2 yard kick return average.

However, that obviously changes this season with the implementation of new kickoff return rules that obviously favors special teams players. However, Smith expects Young — not Eskridge — to stick around as that guy. The 25-year-old Young has actually seen the majority of his playing time on special teams, but not as a returner. However, he did a run a 4.44 40-yard dash during his pro day.

All things considered, unless Eskridge is able to carve out his spot on special teams as a returner, it’s unlikely he earns a spot on the 53-man roster as a receiver.

If that’s the case, expect this year’s training camp to be Eskridge’s last as a member of the Seahawks.