Seahawks Could Catch Week 1 Break After Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Update

The Seattle Seahawks could be facing a less explosive New England Patriots offense when the teams meet to open the 2026 season.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson did not practice Monday because of an ankle injury, marking his second consecutive absence from an official practice report ahead of Wednesday night’s Super Bowl rematch at Lumen Field. Henderson also sat out Sunday’s practice.

His absence could become a significant break for a Seahawks defense preparing to deal with quarterback Drake Maye and a New England offense looking for a much different result than it got in Super Bowl LX.

Henderson has not been ruled out, and his final game designation is still to come. But he has not practiced since suffering the ankle injury on August 24, according to NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith.

That makes his availability one of the biggest questions remaining before Week 1.

TreVeyon Henderson Gives Patriots an Explosive Element

Henderson established himself as one of New England’s biggest big-play threats during his rookie season.

The former Ohio State standout finished 2025 with 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.

Those numbers illustrate what the Seahawks could avoid if Henderson cannot play Wednesday.

New England would still have veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, so Henderson’s absence would hardly eliminate the Patriots’ running game. But the two backs present different challenges.

Henderson’s speed gives New England the ability to turn a crease into an explosive gain and makes him dangerous when the Patriots get him the ball in space. Stevenson would figure to become the primary ball carrier if Henderson cannot play, while Corey Kiner is also on the 53-man roster.

For Seattle, forcing more of the offensive workload onto Stevenson could make New England a little more predictable and remove one of the players capable of changing a game with a single touch.

That would be particularly useful in an opener in which the Seahawks have injury questions of their own on defense.

Starting safety Ty Okada missed practice again Monday with a hamstring injury, while Nick Emmanwori was limited as he works his way back from ankle surgery.

Taking Henderson’s speed out of the equation would be especially welcome if Seattle enters Wednesday without its preferred combination of defensive backs.

Seahawks Already Found an Answer for Henderson in Super Bowl LX

Seattle also has a recent blueprint for limiting Henderson.

The Seahawks held him to 19 yards on six carries in their 29-13 Super Bowl LX victory over New England in February. Henderson did add three receptions for 26 yards, but his nine total touches produced only 45 yards from scrimmage.

Seattle’s defense controlled the game more broadly, sacking Maye six times and intercepting him twice. New England managed just 42 rushing yards from its running backs, with Stevenson gaining 23 yards on seven attempts.

Henderson being unavailable would not guarantee anything close to a repeat performance. The Patriots have had an entire offseason to adjust after that loss, and Maye remains capable of creating problems regardless of who lines up beside him.

But Week 1 margins matter, and removing a player who averaged better than five yards per carry as a rookie would unquestionably simplify part of Seattle’s assignment.

The Patriots did receive some better injury news Monday when defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned as a full participant after sitting out Sunday. Center Ben Brown, meanwhile, has been ruled out after missing both practices with a knee injury.

Henderson’s status is still unresolved.

For the Seahawks, that means one of New England’s most dangerous offensive weapons bears watching right up until the final Week 1 injury designations arrive.