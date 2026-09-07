Seattle Seahawks Send Bold Message to New England Patriots Before Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are sending the New England Patriots a not-so-subtle reminder before their Super Bowl rematch.

Seattle announced on September 7 that the Seahawks will wear their all-college navy uniform combination for Wednesday night’s Week 1 matchup against New England at Lumen Field — the same look they wore while beating the Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX just seven months ago.

It is more than just the uniform Seattle wore in the championship game. The Seahawks went a perfect 7-0 while wearing all-college navy during the 2025 regular season and playoffs, according to the team, making the decision to bring it back against New England an especially fitting way to begin their title defense.

There is no guarantee the Patriots will care what Seattle wears. But after watching the Seahawks celebrate a championship in college navy the last time these teams shared a field, New England won’t need an explanation for the significance of the look.

Seahawks Bring Back Perfect 7-0 Uniform Combination

According to the Seahawks, Seattle went 7-0 in the regular season and playoffs while wearing the all-college navy combination last season.

That included the biggest game of all.

Seattle wore college navy jerseys and pants against New England in Super Bowl LX after also using the combination during its postseason victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks had worn the set in three consecutive playoff games by the time they lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

So while uniforms obviously have nothing to do with whether Seattle can beat New England again, there is an unmistakable championship connection to the choice.

The Seahawks’ announcement noted that the combination has now been worn 102 times across the regular season and postseason since debuting in 2012, making it Seattle’s most frequently used uniform set.

It has also been a productive look in season openers.

Seattle has previously worn all-college navy four times to begin a season and won three of those games. One came in 2014, when the Seahawks opened the year after their first Super Bowl championship and unveiled the Super Bowl XLVIII championship banner.

Twelve years later, the parallels are hard to miss.

Patriots Return to Seattle After Super Bowl LX Loss

The uniform announcement is one piece of what should be an unusual opening night in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Patriots will kick off Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. Pacific at Lumen Field, less than seven months after meeting for the Lombardi Trophy.

Seattle controlled that February matchup 29-13 to win Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks’ defense sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times and intercepted him twice, while Seattle established control on the ground.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has already cautioned his team against assuming the rematch will simply be a continuation of February.

“They’re going to be a different team,” is the broader message Seattle has been operating under entering Week 1, with both clubs having had an offseason to make changes and study what happened in Santa Clara.

That makes the familiar uniforms one of the few obvious pieces of continuity.

Seattle will have different personnel, a fresh game plan and an entire season ahead of it. But when the defending champions take the field Wednesday night, they will at least look exactly like the team that finished last season on top.

And against the Patriots, that look needs no introduction.