Raiders HC Pete Carroll Sends Clear Message on Seahawks Breakup

Pete Carroll is now the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, but his time with the Seattle Seahawks remains a topic of conversation. Once a weekly occurrence, Carroll visited with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” to discuss his new Raiders gig and provide clarity on how things ended with the Seahawks.

Carroll noted that his time in Seattle ended “a little bit different” than the perception of the breakup. The former Seahawks coach pointed to general manager John Schneider gaining additional power in the front office, something Carroll wanted.

“It came to me that there was a time that we probably were about to face one of the bigger changes and shifts in the program,” Carroll noted during the May 14, 2025, interview. “And I had really been dedicated – as John had been dedicated, too – to doing this thing in great fashion together.

“And we had done that, I thought. And it was really John’s turn. It was his turn to take over. I’d had the lead voice all through that time, and I was really hoping that John could become the general manager of the club and run it.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll on Seahawks Exit: ‘It’s a Little Bit Different Than Maybe How People Perceived It’

When the Seahawks announced the team’s decision to move on from Carroll, the franchise initially indicated the coach would have a role in the front office. It became apparent that this never happened. Carroll has also indicated on several occasions that he wanted to remain the Seahawks coach, but the feeling did not appear to be mutual.

“And if we could do that and we could figure out a way to get out of that, we did,” Carroll added. “… So we just kind of agreed upon it that if we could work it out, I would support the thought. And that’s kind of how it happened. So it’s a little bit different than maybe how people perceived it. And then John got his chance.”

During the interview, Carroll noted that there were “big changes” coming to the Seahawks at the time, alluding to Schneider getting more power with the franchise. Carroll admitted that the two “might not agree on all of those changes.”

“There were a lot of big changes that were gonna happen and that were gonna have to come,” Carroll explained. “And I thought, you know, we might not agree on all of those changes, because I was gonna hang with some guys more than maybe he would at the time.

“And the changes they made have obviously turned out great. They’ve got a good coach and a good staff and they’re rolling. So more power to ’em.”

The Seahawks Will Open NFL Preseason vs. Raiders, Says Pete Carroll

Seahawks fans may be seeing Carroll sooner than anticipated. The longtime coach hinted that the Seahawks will be taking on the Raiders during preseason action, despite no official announcement. Carroll squashed the notion of a joint practice between the Raiders and Seahawks, something the coach has been against throughout his NFL tenure.

“Hey, what a coincidence, huh? How about the opening game of the preseason?” Carroll said about a future Seahawks-Raiders game. “Is that out yet?”