Seahawks Named Potential Trade Fit for Browns’ $4 Million Veteran

The Seattle Seahawks are having a challenging 2026 NFL season, and one area of concern is the offensive line. In the Seahawks’ last three games, the offensive line has allowed 13 sacks: three against the Los Angeles Chargers, five against the San Francisco 49ers, and five against the Denver Broncos.

As a result, with the trade deadline nearing, could Seattle be in the market for an offensive lineman to improve the group amid this terrible stretch? If the Seahawks do decide to look at the trade market to improve their unit, Jacob Richard of Cleveland Browns on SI floated Seattle as a potential fit for Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

“Jenkins is currently out with a back injury and rookie Austin Barber has usurped him in the depth chart,” Richard wrote in an Oct. 17 article. “He is a free agent at the end of the year, and playoff teams get desperate for offensive line depth to make it through the end of the season.

“Jenkins will not garner much in terms of a return, but he can be packaged with a late-round pick to move up one round.”

Browns’ Teven Jenkins Has Concerning Injury

It will be interesting to see whether not playing a game so far this season would see Jenkins having a trade market for teams needing offensive line help. The veteran’s next chance to suit up is Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 25, although there doesn’t seem to be a clear timeline for Jenkins’ return, per RotoWire.

As a result, it’s more like if the Seahawks do pursue an offensive lineman, it’s one with no injuries to ensure they can get reliable help rather than taking a risk on a player coming off a back injury.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old is on a one-year, $4 million contract, so there’s no long-term commitment if this doesn’t work out. Furthermore, before this injury, Jenkins was a reliable depth piece in the NFL, as he’s played 12 or more games since 2022.

Analyst Isn’t Hitting Panic Button on Seahawks’ Sam Darnold

Seattle’s offense has struggled with Sam Darnold this season, with the veteran QB having a passer rating of 77.4 to go along with 1,033 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in five games this season, per StatMuse.

Despite the concerns regarding Darnold, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah isn’t ready to hit the panic button yet on the Seahawks’ starter.

“We’ve seen during that Super Bowl run, he can go for stretches, take care of the football, and still give you those big-time throws and plays with his aggressive nature,” Jeremiah said in an Oct. 16 video from the “Move The Sticks Podcast.”

“You look at these next three games, Kansas City, Chicago, and Arizona, all at home. At the end of that three-game run, I think you’ll have a better evaluation for him. I think it’s at the point with Darnold where it needs to be addressed; it needs to be discussed, but there shouldn’t be panic. We saw what he was capable of after a bunch of turnovers last year, then getting into the postseason, getting hot, and going on a run.”